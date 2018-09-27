Handwritten note left on Senate Judiciary Committee room witness table read, 'Good luck, Dr. Ford'

A note that read "Good luck, Dr. Ford" was left on the witness table of the Senate Judiciary Committee room hours before she was scheduled to testify on Thursday, according to a Roll Call photograph snapped on Wednesday.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is set to testify at 10 a.m. about allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.

A photographer for the publication was checking out the lighting and angles in the hearing room when he noticed the note handwritten in blue ink.

The note appeared to be written on United States Senate stationery, but it was unknown who wrote it.

An aide told a reporter that Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley penned the note, according to ABC News.

But Grassley's staffer told the station that the senator did not in fact write the note, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Some interpreted the note to be a form of intimidation, while others saw it as an encouraging one. The note was later removed, the report said.