Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign lashed out at the Republican National Committee and its chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, Thursday over a resolution that the party is considering to declare Donald Trump the presumptive GOP nominee.

"Who cares what the RNC says? We'll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party's nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders," Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas told Fox News Digital.

"If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she's also worried that Trump can't handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley," she added.

The RNC is reviewing a draft resolution proposed by RNC committeeman David Bossie, a former 2016 Trump campaign official, to declare Trump the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president, despite Haley's vow to continue her campaign into her home state of South Carolina for its primary next month.

Haley is the only remaining challenger to Trump in the race after the latter won convincing victories in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries.

The RNC did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.