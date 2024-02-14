Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress

GOP Rep wants to use ‘slush fund’ from progressive-backed pet project to fund foreign aid package

Palmer said he is working on a bill to rescind money from the “Green New Deal slush fund"

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Megan Myers Fox News
Published
close
Congress faces ‘existential moment’ over $95B foreign aid bill Video

Congress faces ‘existential moment’ over $95B foreign aid bill

The Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid package is drawing fierce opposition from Republicans, but Democrats in the House tell Fox News the hefty price tag is necessary. 

Republican Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., supports funding the controversial foreign aid package, but with a condition: it is funded by rescinded money from a progressive-backed "slush fund." 

The Inflation Reduction Act 2022 funneled tens of billions of dollars to green energy programs - including the "Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund," a program praised by progressives which was granted $27 billion "to address the climate crisis" and for "environmental justice."

After the Senate passed a controversial bill to send $95B in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, Palmer said he was working on legislation that would allocate already appropriated money for foreign aid instead of coming up with new funds.

SENATE PASSES CONTROVERSIAL FOREIGN AID BILL SENDING BILLIONS TO UKRAINE, ISRAEL, AND TAIWAN

Gary Palmer

Reps. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., left, and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., are seen outside a House Republican Steering Committee meeting to select committee chairs in the U.S. Capitol on Monday 9, 2023. (Tom Williams)

"I don't know how they're going to pay for it," Palmer told Fox News Digital of the foreign aid package. "I really don't know the details of it, I've just heard the number. One of the things I've suggested to pay for it, is in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which I call the Income Reduction Act, which included $27B for a Green New Deal slush fund to be administered by the EPA."

When asked how Congress would pay for the bill, Palmer suggested using funds from the Green New Deal.

CONGRESS FACES ‘EXISTENTIAL MOMENT’ OVER $95 BILLION FOREIGN AID BILL: DEM REPRESENTATIVE

"I've got legislation that we're trying to bring to the floor that will rescind that, and that's money that has already been appropriated for that purpose that we can then use to offset funding for Israel aid," the congressman said.

The "Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund" has been pushed by progressives, including "Squad" member Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who released a memo with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., outlining the project in 2023.

Texas border, migrants

The Senate passed a $95 billion national security supplemental package that did not include any border security provisions. (John Moore)

According to the Congressional Budget Office, "to effectively rescind budget authority, legislation must identify the source of the funds to be canceled" and "To be executed, rescission legislation also must either specify the amount of budget authority to be canceled or provide enough information so that an amount can be determined."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate passed a controversial $95 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and nearly $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific, but no funds for border security.

Speaker Johnson, R-La., said Monday, before the vote, that the House would not pass the Senate's foreign aid package, but draft their own bill that would include border security provisions. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the EPA for comment.

Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics