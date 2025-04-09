GOP senator turns tables on Dem narrative about Social Security and Medicare: 'Get fraud out of there'

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is clapping back against accusations from Democrats that Republicans are trying to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits for seniors.

"The message to seniors is really pretty simple. We are going to strengthen Social Security. That is our goal. And one of the ways we're doing that is by rooting out waste, fraud, abuse," she told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview, saying the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been an effective tool for doing so.

The senator is touting the RETIREES FIRST Act, which would raise the income bar for somebody to be required to pay federal taxes on their Social Security payouts.

"Now, there's also legislation I have — and the president's talked about this a lot — and it's removing a federal income tax from Social Security benefits. And as we work on the tax package, you're going to see this in one of those reconciliation packages," she said.

"The left and the mainstream media continues to talk a lot about cutting Social Security, and we are not doing that," she said. Blackburn's office is circulating a memo highlighting a quote from President Donald Trump on "Sunday Morning Futures" last month saying he's "not going to touch Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. Now, we’re going to get fraud out of there."

"What we're doing is strengthening. We are not cutting. What we are doing is making certain that people that are defrauding the system, people who are abusing the system, are no longer going to be able to do that. People that have paid into Social Security deserve to get every penny that they are in line to receive as a benefit, and we want to make certain that that happens," the Republican said.

Blackburn also took aim at the state of California, which made it a state law in 2024 to provide Medicaid, known in the state as Medi-Cal, to illegal immigrants. The program is now being partially blamed for the state going nearly $3.5 billion over budget for Medi-Cal, and the governor’s office has had to ask for billions in loans to cover the costs.

"So it's all taxpayer money, and when you hear of a state like California who decided — they made a conscious decision, a very intentional decision — that they wanted to provide healthcare for those that were illegally entering the country, and they wanted the taxpayers to pay for it. And Tennesseans will say, 'Well, we don't want to shoulder that burden because that's a policy we don't agree with,'" Blackburn said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats in Congress have raised alarms about cuts made to the Social Security Administration, including 7,000 staff layoffs.

"Make no mistake: What Elon Musk is doing at Social Security is cutting benefits. And Senate Republicans are standing with him. They blocked our amendments last week to protect Social Security from DOGE and reverse the Social Security layoffs and office closures," Schumer tweeted Monday.

However, Elon Musk said cutting benefits for people actually taking them is not the case.

"The intern running Schumer’s social media account is lying," Musk said in response to Schumer's post Tuesday.