GOP rebels go to war over Biden’s mammoth $98B disaster aid request

FIRST ON FOX: The ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus is calling on Republican leaders to reject President Biden’s $98.4 billion disaster aid request.

In an official position staked out by the GOP group on Wednesday evening, lawmakers are demanding a slimmed-down package covering what is "absolutely necessary," to be offset with spending cuts elsewhere.

"Congress should not pass a whopping $100 billion unpaid disaster supplemental funding bill — that Democrats will use to cement their own unrelated priorities — in the waning days of Democrat control in Washington right before Republicans take control of the White House and both Chambers," the House Freedom Caucus statement read.

"The House should consider only what is absolutely necessary right now to provide critical relief to hurricane victims and farmers, and pay for it with offsets from wasteful spending elsewhere in the government, then wait for President Trump to take office to better manage disaster relief."

It comes as both House and Senate lawmakers negotiate over how large the disaster aid package should be, and whether it should be attached to an end-of-year federal funding bill that’s critical to avoiding a partial government shutdown during the holiday season.

More than 100 people were killed in North Carolina alone when Helene barreled into the Southeastern U.S. in late September.

Hurricane Milton, another deadly storm, hit Florida and Georgia roughly a week later.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto that a $100 billion disaster aid package may be necessary.

"I believe that we need that disaster supplemental at about $100 billion. There's nearly an estimate of $50 billion in North Carolina alone," Tillis said. "It's going to take years to recover and we shouldn't be playing games with people's lives."

But some fiscal conservatives have balked at the prospect of granting the mammoth-sized federal request without cutting costs elsewhere.

They’ve argued that granting the Democratic administration’s request for such a hefty package would be a reckless move that would further balloon the national debt.

"I’m not going to vote for $100 billion unpaid for. Zero chance," Freedom Caucus Policy Chair Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital last month.

Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., who is not a member of the Freedom Caucus and whose district was hit hard by Helene, told Fox News Digital that he was in touch with House leaders about a disaster aid bill but said details were still being crafted.

Meanwhile Congressional leaders are expected to negotiate on a continuing resolution (CR), a short-term extension of the current government funding levels, by the Dec. 20 partial shutdown deadline.

"We’re looking at a couple of different options," Edwards said on Wednesday morning. "It may be attached to the CR, it may run parallel to the CR, but it’s very much being constructed right now."

Asked about Biden’s requested total, he said, "It’s still being built. We’ve got pretty much the bones established, we’re just trying to determine proportionately, how much money we spend in each of the various areas."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who discussed disaster aid and government funding with the House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday evening, gave little insight into his plans during his weekly press conference.

"It's serious, serious damage. But the initial request was $116.5 billion. And what we're doing right now is the important, methodical job that the House has, to go through really line by line and assess those requests and make sure that they all are actually tied to disaster and not superfluous items and issues that are included," Johnson said.