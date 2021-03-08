GOP lawmaker tells Cuomo lieutenant governor to 'stop hiding' as allegations mount

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik called on New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to "stop hiding" as sexual harassment allegations mount against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and amid what she called "multiple criminal scandals" plaguing his administration.

Stefanik, R-N.Y., has been critical of Cuomo and his administration as several women have come forth leveling allegations of sexual harassment against him, and amid investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic — specifically his policy which led to thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes across the state.

Stefanik shared a tweet Sunday night posted by Rob Astorino, a former political commentator for CNN, who questioned whether reporters have asked Hochul what she knew about the nursing home deaths, and whether she had ever "witnessed the sex misconduct & bullying" that has been alleged.

"Important questions for @LtGovHochulNY," Stefanik tweeted. "She should stop hiding and instead speak out as multiple criminal scandals envelop the Worst Governor in America."

Hochul has been largely silent as the Cuomo administration grapples with allegations and investigations.

The 62-year-old Hochul is a Buffalo area native and a Syracuse University graduate. She earned her law degree from Catholic University in Washington. She worked as legal counsel and legislative assistant to then-Rep. John LaFalce and the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Hochul served 14 years on the Hamburg town council and later for four years as the Erie County clerk. In 2011, she pulled an upset, winning a special election to Congress in a challenging district. But she lost reelection a year later after redistricting reshaped the district.

Cuomo chose Hochul as his running mate when he ran in 2014 for a second term. Hochul chairs New York's 10 Regional Economic Development Councils and co-chairs the state’s Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force.

According to her official state biography, "Hochul spearheaded Gov. Cuomo's Enough is Enough campaign to combat sexual assault on college campuses, hosting and attending more than 25 events. As the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State, she continues to be a champion for women and families across the state."

Hochul did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Cuomo is facing mounting calls for his resignation.

Since three women came forward leveling sexual harassment allegations against him, New York Attorney General Letitia James began an independent investigation into the allegations.

Last Monday, she received the "authority" from the New York executive branch to begin the probe.

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said.

Meanwhile, Cuomo on Monday afternoon retained a white-collar criminal defense attorney Elkan Abramowitz amid the investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment and into the governor's coronavirus policy, according to The Wall Street Journal. Thousands of COVID-19 deaths occurred in nursing homes in the state.