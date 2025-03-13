GOP lawmaker calls for FBI investigation into 'alarming' allegations against top Dem fundraising platform

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) calling for an investigation into ActBlue, the main fundraising platform for the Democratic Party, over concerns the platform had "been used to skirt the integrity of federal campaign finance laws."

"In 2024, President Biden’s Treasury Department found hundreds of suspicious transactions with ActBlue reported by banks," Biggs said in his letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday.

"The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Committee on House Administration have been investigating these allegations of misconduct. But the previous Administration has stalled access to the necessary documents. This week, Oversight Chairman Comer and Administration Chairman Stiles have renewed their request with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent."

The letter cited Republican concerns that ActBlue’s verification policies could potentially allow foreign actors in countries like China, Venezuela and Russia to influence elections with straw donations.

Biggs also pointed out in his letter that nineteen state attorneys general across the country have made inquiries into ActBlue over a variety of allegations, including fraud, money laundering, fraudulent and counterfeit use of credit and debit cards, and patterns of contributions that are suspicious.

"It must be emphasized that these allegations, were they to prove true, would indicate a serious threat to the integrity of our elections, besides the victimization of American citizens," Biggs wrote to Patel. "The gravity of the allegations and their implications demand a thorough and vigorous investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We strongly urge an inquiry into ActBlue."

Fox News Digital reached out to ActBlue for comment but did not receive a response.

"The allegations against ActBlue are alarming and, if true, threaten the integrity of our Republic," Biggs told Fox News Digital. "I’m thankful for the work Director Patel is doing to restore our justice system, and I look forward to working with him to uncover the truth about ActBlue."

Republicans on the Committee on House Administration and other GOP officials have for months accused ActBlue of lax donor verification standards.

"Following widespread allegations of fraudulent donations being reported to the FEC by ActBlue, one of the largest fundraising platforms in the country, this emergency rulemaking is necessary to reassure the American people that ActBlue is taking the necessary steps to protect its donors," Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said last year.

House Republicans subpoenaed ActBlue last October in what they said at the time was a bid to "safeguard our nation’s elections" and "close loopholes in our campaign finance system," including contributions from donors whose identities were not as stringently vetted.

ActBlue told Newsweek in response to the Republican probes, "This investigation is nothing more than a partisan political attack and scare tactic to undermine the power of Democratic and progressive small-dollar donors. We welcome the opportunity to respond to these frivolous claims."

In a press release earlier this week when a letter to the Treasury Department was sent, the House Oversight Committee said the Biden administration "intentionally stonewalled" its work looking into ActBlue.

"The Committees remain concerned with recent reports suggesting fraud and evasion of campaign finance law by individuals exploiting online contribution platforms, especially ActBlue," Steil and fellow GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Nick Langworthy of New York wrote.

"Until recently, ActBlue had not implemented standard procedures to guard against identity theft and fraud, such as by requiring a Card Verification Value (CVV) to process online transactions. The organization is also the subject of several state-level investigations stemming from allegedly fraudulent contributions made via the platform without the reported contributors’ awareness — serious allegations that, if proven true, would violate federal law."

In a letter sent by GOP Rep. Darrell Issa of California to the Treasury Department this week, first reported by the Free Press, Issa asked the Trump administration to investigate "credible allegations" that ActBlue has violated federal law by allowing terror-linked groups to use its platform.

"Despite the detailed reporting and the reasonable suspicion that our nation’s laws had been violated, the Biden-Harris Treasury Department refused to substantively address these explosive revelations," Issa wrote.

"The undeniable and continued collaboration between ActBlue Charities and terror-tied entities amounts to the enabling of terrorism and may also constitute money-laundering crimes," Issa added.

"In addition, the flagrant inability of progressive groups to address the appearance of skirting a full range of our laws – or call out the evils of Hamas and the BDS movement – raises critical questions if the activities and coalition building of ActBlue and ActBlue Charities are in reality part of a wider commitment to financing and facilitating attacks on Israel and Jewish people in America and around the globe."

ActBlue also drew the ire of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a Sunday morning post on X, where he blamed ActBlue-funded groups for the recent protests at Tesla dealerships from activists opposed to his work with the Trump administration.

"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," Musk wrote.

Musk then named five ActBlue funders he believed were responsible for funding the protests, including liberal mega-donor George Soros.