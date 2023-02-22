GOP lawmaker calls for ‘cognitive competency’ test for president, vice president

Rep. Scott DesJarlais called for an amendment to the Constitution this week that requires people to show proof of "cognitive competence" as a condition of being on the ballot for president or vice president.

The short amendment from DesJarlais, R-Tenn., holds that, "No person shall be eligible to hold the office of President or Vice President unless the person demonstrates cognitive competence." It also gives Congress the authority to enforce this language through "appropriate legislation," indicating that it would be left to Congress to decide exactly how to test candidates for president and vice president.

The bill was introduced just days after presidential candidate Nikki Haley made age an issue by calling for "mental competency tests" for lawmakers who are older than 75. When Haley announced her candidacy last week, she said it was time for the "permanent politician" to retire and added that while America is not past its prime, "our politicians are past theirs."

The statements were widely seen as a dig at both President Biden, who is 80 and would be 82 if sworn in for a second term, and former President Trump, who is now 76. Her comments also came as 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said she would resign amid recent signs of declining mental acuity.

DesJarlais, a former doctor, said requiring some form of competency test should be a requirement that wins bipartisan support.

"This should be a completely nonpartisan issue and all Americans deserve leaders that are mentally competent," DesJarlais told the Washington Examiner this week. "How this is not already a requirement codified in law defies logic."

DesJarlais’ office said he is working with the GOP Doctors Caucus in the House to write legislation that describes what tests would be required to judge when presidential and vice presidential candidates are "cognitively competent." DesJarlais is also working to set up a committee of doctors to make sure the test is administered in a nonpartisan way.

Some of the recent discussion about the age of U.S. politicians is related to Biden’s performance as president. Biden has long been known for producing gaffes when delivering public remarks, and he has lived up to that reputation during his two years in office.

In January alone, Biden sang happy birthday to Martin Luther King III’s wife and appeared to forget her name along the way. He referred to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as the July 6 riot, and routinely appears unsure of how to proceed offstage after delivering remarks.

Last year, he repeatedly asked a crowd where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was, just weeks after she died in a car accident.