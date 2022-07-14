GOP candidate slams Arizona Dem over 'sexist and racist' remarks about her name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican candidate for Congress in Arizona torched a House Democrat in her state over his "sexist and racist" remarks about using her married name.

Tanya Contreras Wheeless, a Republican looking to represent Arizona’s 4th District in Congress, fired back at Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego after the congressman targeted her for using her married name.

"Hey [Ruben Gallego]!" Wheeless wrote on Twitter. "Many women change their last name when they get married, but that doesn’t change who they are or where they came from."

"I am proud of my heritage and who I am - today and every day. I will use my name when and how I want," she added with a screenshot of her press release.

In her release, Wheeless called Gallego’s comments "disappointing, but not surprising."

Wheeless also said the "gross attacks" like Gallego’s "have sadly become too frequent in our political discourse."

"This smear was likely intended to ruin my day. Mission failed," the Republican candidate wrote. "I am proud of my heritage and who I am - today and every day."

"I will use my name when and how I want. I am proud to be part Mexican, part Canadian and 100% American, and I’ll never stop fighting for the American dream," she added.

Gallego responded with a tweet attacking Wheeless over her name again, telling people to "give her credit for being honest she admitting to using her Latina last name when she ran for office."

The press release stemmed from a Twitter spar between the pair sparked by Gallego’s response to Wheeless’ comment on First Lady Jill Biden’s "breakfast tacos" remarks.

"In the years I have known of you in Arizona it wasn’t until you ran for office that you added Contreras," Gallego wrote. "Glad you are proud Latina now hope it will stay after you lose."

"FYI… google Tanya Wheelers (sic) see how often Contreras comes up prior to her running," he added.

Gallego, who is running for Arizona’s new third district, also accused Wheeless of being "Latina, Cuando le conviene" — Latina, when it is convenient.

The Democrat congressman continued to target Wheeless over her name, claiming the Republican "hid" behind her last name to dodge racism from Arizonans over a decade ago.

"If you were Latino in Arizona around 2010 people were telling us to go back to Mexico. On the phone you would hear I am not voting for a ‘s—,’" Gallego wrote. "We know people that couldn’t get jobs or leases."

"Did Tanya use Contreras then… no she hid as Wheeless," he continued. "We took the arrows for her."

Gallego’s attacks against Wheeless over her name come amid the GOP primary race in the state.

The attacks seem odd, as the two are running in different districts, but they illustrate the apparent concern — or even fear — from Democrats over the seat potentially flipping red.

The district Wheeless is running to represent in Congress is considered to lean Democratic by only two points, according to Cook Political Report.

Additionally, with gas prices and inflation at historic highs as well as the compounding crisis at the southern border, many are expecting major GOP gains in Congress. Arizona’s new map also gives Republicans a small boost .

Gallego’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.