GOP blasts Dems' 'out-of-touch' warning of no more White House Correspondents' Dinners if Trump wins election

FIRST ON FOX: The GOP is blasting President Biden’s campaign over an "out-of-touch" memo warning that former President Trump’s re-election could mean the end of one of Washington’s most glamorous traditions.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner and the days leading up to it are an annual social event, frequently invitation-only, where D.C.’s elite in media, journalism and politics gather for a celebration of the press.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) warned Thursday evening that Trump returning to the White House could put a stop to the festivities.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday told Fox News Digital in response, "The fact that Joe Biden is pandering to journalists by threatening their annual ego-stroking elites fest is pathetic and out of touch, but it goes to show that Democrats can't win on the issues."

"Biden can spend 2024 vacationing in Delaware and rubbing elbows with East Coast elites all he wants, but President Trump and Republicans will continue to talk about the issues that matter and present solutions to Biden's failures on everything from the economy to the border," RNC spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

Trump never attended the event as president. He held a rally with supporters in 2019 instead and even prohibited his administration officials from attending, according to Reuters. It was canceled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats’ Thursday evening statement criticized Trump for shunning the dinner, arguing it was another way Trump was showing contempt for journalists and the First Amendment.

"We hope everyone has a good time this weekend, because if Donald Trump wins in November, this Saturday could also be known as the last White House Correspondents’ Dinner. To state the obvious: Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist who – despite spending seemingly every waking moment glued to his seat consuming cable news – is constantly attacking the free press and unable to handle a little good-natured ribbing," DNC rapid response director Alex Floyd said.

"He skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner every single year he was in office because of his deep-seated insecurities and pathetic desperation to be liked by the same people he rails against, and that was before he outright banned members of his administration from attending at all.

"Fun and jokes aside this weekend, Saturday is also a reminder of what’s at stake with an angry, vengeful Trump on the ballot. He may be a punchline, but he is also a sad, vindictive wannabe authoritarian who shows no respect for the First Amendment – or the Fourth Estate."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The DNC declined to provide additional comment.