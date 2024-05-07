Flights for illegal immigrants without IDs targeted in FAA bill as deadline looms

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is facing renewed scrutiny over illegal immigrants traveling by plane throughout the U.S. without proper identification as Congress looks to pass the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization before its May 10 deadline.

While the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which would renew the FAA among other things, enjoys significant support, several amendments have been offered for inclusion.

Two Republican senators in particular have looked to address lax TSA standards for illegal immigrants who enter the U.S. and then fly throughout the country. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are pushing their VALID Act as an amendment, which would stop migrants from being able to use the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) app as an acceptable form of identification to fly.

WHITE HOUSE LOOKS TO CONVINCE AMERICANS OF ‘BIDENOMICS’ WITH KAMALA HARRIS TOUR

"Our own government is flying illegal immigrants across the nation without ID, while American citizens wouldn’t be able to board a plane without a driver's license or passport," Lee told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"My VALID Act stops the TSA from letting illegals fly to our communities through the CBP One app. It is very important that the FAA reauthorization include this vital provision for transportation safety and national security," he added.

ALL GOP SENATORS PRESS BIDEN NOT TO SUPPORT EXPANDING WHO PANDEMIC AUTHORITY

The TSA did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

The two senators signed a letter to their colleagues on Monday, explaining it is a congressional duty to address the immigration crisis, and the FAA bill is "likely our last opportunity to do so this year."

While the year is far from over, Congress has passed nearly all the time-sensitive reauthorizations necessary. The next issue with a strict deadline for action will be appropriations for fiscal year 2025, which need to be finished by Sept. 30.

ERNST LEADS SENATE GOP DEMANDING BIDEN 'CEASE PLANNING' GAZA REFUGEE ACCEPTANCE

Additionally, the Senate is expected to be on recess for a significant portion of time in the fall as several competitive elections in November approach.

A Senate staff member with knowledge of the discussions told Fox News Digital that a time agreement has not been reached by senators, leaving hope for passing the FAA bill in limbo.

It is unclear whether Lee's amendment will see a vote, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tends not to allow amendments to be called up in regular order, opting instead for a pre-filled amendment tree with amendments pre-designated for consideration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee's amendment has been deemed relevant to the subject at hand, per the staff member.

Neither Lee nor Schumer's offices provided comments on the status of negotiations for amendment consideration.