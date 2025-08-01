GOP activist reveals why New Jersey is not 'just a Democrat state' in push to flip governorship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican activist Scott Presler is pushing voter registration and turnout efforts in New Jersey in hopes of flipping the governorship red in November.

Presler focused his 2024 efforts for the election on the neighboring battleground state of Pennsylvania, which went red, but said his group Early Vote Action is focusing on the Garden State based on promising numbers for Republicans in recent years.

"So, I think the best place to start is a lot of people think that New Jersey is blue. However, look at 2021, and I think that context is Jack Ciattarelli, who is our Trump-endorsed Republican candidate this November, just narrowly lost the governorship in 2021, four years prior by 84,000 votes, and that was a much less favorable environment for the Republican Party, for Donald Trump, etc.," Presler said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "And so the fact that we were still close back then shows the appetite that it's not just a Democrat state."

In 2024, President Donald Trump lost the state by a narrower margin than expected, as he garnered 46% of the vote, compared with just over 41% in 2020. In 2021, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who is the nominee again, lost to Gov. Phil Murphy by just over 84,000 votes, which was a much tighter race than the 2017 gubernatorial election. This year, Rep. Mikie Sherrill is the Democratic nominee as Murphy is wrapping up two consecutive terms in office.

Presler said that team is "very diverse," and they’re doing a variety of outreach efforts to not only boost turnout in deep-red areas of the state, but also to connect with key communities in the state, including Jewish, Muslim, Hispanic and Black Americans.

"I definitely think that the America First emblem or the America First motto, that has been key to saying, ‘Listen, why are we the personal piggy bank of the rest of the world? Why aren't we investing in the infrastructure and education here in our country?' Whereas Democrats wanna put the rest of the globe first and not American citizens," Presler said.

He noted that in many areas of the state that border Pennsylvania, there are "shared values" that help better understand the electorate.

"Our strategy is we want sky-high voter turnout in the rural areas. Therefore, Hunterdon, Salem, Warren, Sussex, those are going to be key to our victory. And sure, the margins of the vote population aren't huge there," he said. "But in a state that was decided by 84,000 votes four years ago, you betcha that a thousand here or a thousand there is gonna make a difference."

The race, along with other off-year contests, could be an earlier indicator of the political environment headed into the midterm election and the 2028 presidential race. The activist noted that in New Jersey, touting key Trump policies, like the creation of a major tax deduction on tips, could be crucial to getting out the vote.

"You have our beautiful casinos over there," Presler said of Atlantic City. "What did President Trump and the Republican Party just put forth with the BBB? No tax on tips, no tax on overtime. A lot of New Jersey is tourist-centered, and a lot of it is working class in the hospitality industry. I think there's going to be a direct correlation between the economy getting better and the people of New Jersey, especially independent voters coming over for President Trump," he said.

The general election in the Garden State is Nov. 4. Virginia is the only other state with a gubernatorial election this year.