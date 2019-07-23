Giuliani shreds de Blasio over videos of NYPD officers doused with water: ‘He’s a disgrace’

Rudy Giuliani pointed the finger squarely at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after videos surfaced Monday of people attacking NYPD officers by dousing them with water, saying this “would never happen in a million years when I was mayor of New York City.”

Footage shows separate incidents of people in Harlem using buckets to splash and dump water over uniformed officers, as the cops calmly walk away. De Blasio condemned the acts as “Completely unacceptable,” and said, “We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect.” Still, former mayor Giuliani believes the 2020 presidential candidate is part of the problem.

DE BLASIO PRESSED ON BEING IN IOWA DURING NYC BLACKOUT: 'DOESN'T MATTER WHERE YOU ARE' WHEN YOU'RE A CHIEF EXECUTIVE

“This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated," Giuliani tweeted Tuesday morning, saying the current "disrespect for the uniform" is the "result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor."

The former mayor had even stronger words Monday night on “The Ingraham Angle,” saying de Blasio was “absolutely destroying the quality of life in this city.”

Giuliani has criticized the mayor in the past over the increase in homelessness in New York City under de Blasio’s administration. Giuliani was known for reducing the number of people living on the streets.

“He’s a disgrace, and even Democrats don’t support him and are embarrassed of him,” Giuliani added, perhaps a reference to de Blasio’s low poll numbers as he campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination.

GIULIANI: IF US STRIKES, WE COULD DO SERIOUS DAMAGE TO IRAN'S NUCLEAR FACILITIES

New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick J. Lynch also called out the city’s leadership after the videos went viral.

“Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish: the NYPD is now frozen. It’s not the fault of these police officers. It’s the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall and Albany for years now,” Lynch said in a statement, adding, “Disorder controls the streets, and our elected leaders refuse to allow us to take them back.”

In one of the videos, someone could be seen throwing a bucket at an officer, hitting him in the head as he appeared to be in the middle of an arrest.

Giuliani warned that crime would not decrease as long as officers are in this environment.

“The way you reduce crime is to have police officers with high morale,” he said. “That uniform should be respected.”