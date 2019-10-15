Giuliani says he won't comply with congressional subpoena

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News he will not comply with a congressional subpoena to turn over all documents related to the phone call between Trump and Ukraine central to impeachment hearings against the president, as the deadline for cooperating expires Tuesday.

Giuliani's attorney, Jon Sale, who he retained to represent him in matters relating to impeachment said his client would not abide by the subpoena "because this appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate, "impeachment inquiry."" according to a letter sent to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Tuesday.

"The subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry. Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privileges," Sale wrote.

Giuliani also told Fox News he is parting ways with Sale, a former Watergate prosecutor, stating that unless Congress tries to enforce the subpoena, he will not be needing an attorney.

The three House committees conducting depositions this week to move the impeachment inquiry forward -- which include the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight and Reform committees -- allege that Giuliani "pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically motivated investigations” against the former vice president and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for foreign aid.

In addition, the House also subpoenaed the Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and Budget, as well as Vice President Pence, for documents that explain why military aid to Ukraine was withheld.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he will comply with the subpoena, despite protests from the White House. Pence, meanwhile, has rebuffed Congress' efforts.

Congressional Democrats are in their fourth week of impeachment hearings against Trump which center around whether or not he attempted to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Biden family for possible corruption in exchange for U.S. aid

During a July 25 phone call between Trump said: “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”

Trump's reference to Biden and his son relates to the former vice president's insistence that Ukraine fired its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden was on the board. Biden has maintained that corruption concerns prompted his intervention.