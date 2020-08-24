Giuliani: If you want a look at 'Biden's America,' look at Portland riots, NYC crime surge

“If you want to take a look at Joe Biden’s America, take a look” at the increase in crime and the violence taking place across the country, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

President Trump's personal attorney made the comment on the day the Republican National Convention will begin. Giuliani is scheduled to speak on Thursday, the day Trump is expected to formally accept his party's nomination.

“If you want to take a look at Joe Biden’s America, take a look at Portland last night where they had a riot, take a look at the woman who punches the other woman in church yesterday, take a look at the 51 shootings in New York and the four murders,” Giuliani said. “That is all happening under Democrat mayors who actually now do nothing about it. "

Giuliani was referring to another night of violence in Portland, Ore., a city which has experienced more than 80 consecutive nights of protests.

On Sunday, Portland police declared a riot at the city’s North Precinct after officers reported that protesters threw rocks, bottles and shined lasers in their direction.

A fire burned an awning at the city's north precinct late Sunday, news outlets reported. Tear gas was reportedly deployed after the fire had been set.

The latest unrest follows a violent protest on Saturday that was finally broken up by federal authorities from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent ,and 14 were arrested.

President Trump urged leaders in Oregon again to request federal assistance to quell the violence on Saturday, after Mayor Ted Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown, both Democrats, criticized his decision to deploy troops to the city to protect federal property in July.

DUELLING PORTLAND CLASHES SHUT DOWN STREETS AS POLICE TRY TO MANAGE CHAOS

Giuliani also referred to an incident in a Philadelphia church where a woman who had finished a reading was punched as she left the altar on Sunday. The attack, which was captured on video, took place during the 11 a.m. Mass, which was streamed on Facebook Live from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul.

“A Donald Trump America is going to be an America that's very much like we had right before the pandemic an America that’s concentrated on positive things,” Giuliani said.

He went on to say that Trump is “going to talk about issues” at the RNC, unlike Democrats who for four days of the Democratic National Convention “didn't mention a single issue.”

Giuliani said Trump “is going to talk in detail about how he wants to lower taxes, how he wants to continue to streamline regulations, particularly in light of the pandemic and what it's done.”

“You got to make some changes,” Giuliani continued. “Who is better equipped to rejuvenate this economy, which is going to be a very complex task.”

He went on to note that the race is between “Joe Biden, who has never had a job, who basically has made his money off the government and his family getting money for his office” and “Donald Trump, who has shown that he is able to convert his business genius into being one of our best presidents.”

“Our economy was the best ever when the pandemic hit,” Giuliani continued.

The unemployment rate in September, prior to the pandemic, was 3.5%, a 50-year low.

“There is no reason to believe he [Trump] can't get it right back there and every indicator is we’re way ahead of schedule,” Giuliani said. “So I think we have a very, very uplifting message to give the American people.”

“We can be as great as we want to be,” he continued. “We don't have to be a socialist country like Europe. We don't have to be a country that has a riot a day and has unbelievable numbers of murders like we used to have when we had Democrats running this country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He stressed that American “can be a safe country” and “can be the most prosperous in the world” with “the strongest military power on Earth, not because we want to show off, but because if we're not, China will be.”

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche and The Associated Press contributed to this report.