Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pete Buttigieg
Published

Geraldo Rivera and Juan Williams say Mayor Pete Buttigieg's 2020 dreams may be dashed after town hall controversy

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
close
Buttigieg faces tense, angry town hall in wake of fatal police shooting in South BendVideo

Buttigieg faces tense, angry town hall in wake of fatal police shooting in South Bend

Racially-charged issues fuel new questions about 2020 Democratic candidates; panel reaction and analysis on 'The Story.'

Does Mayor Pete Buttigieg still have a chance at winning the Democratic presidential nomination or are those dreams dashed in the wake of his controversial town hall this weekend?

On Monday, Fox News' Geraldo Rivera and Juan Williams discussed Buttigieg's handling of the town hall and his cities unhappiness regarding race relations and the police department.

"The black one-third of South Bend has apparently turned against the mayor. He's had an incredible run, Mayor Pete has, but I think that the rubber has met the road," Rivera said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

'THE VIEW' HOST SLAMS MAYOR PETE FOR TOWN HALL PERFORMANCE

A town hall Sunday became chaotic as the city struggled to respond to a deadly police-involved shooting last week that that highlighted a disconnect between African-American residents and Buttigieg.

Rivera suggested Buttigieg's candidacy is likely to end in South Carolina after the recent controversy.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg under scrutiny for his response to fatal police shooting in South BendVideo

"It seems to me that unless he can turn this around, his candidacy will hit South Carolina and end there, seems to me. He's not being accepted by the African-American community," Rivera said.

Williams agreed with Rivera's assessment, saying Buttigieg is looking like he's "small town mayor" -- not presidential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg holds town hall after fatal police involved shootingVideo


 "I think Pete Buttigieg is proving to be a guy from a small town, a small town mayor. If he doesn't deal with this crises, it's a terrible sign for someone who says he wants to handle the nation," Williams said.

Williams also compared Buttigieg's controversy to former Vice President Joe Biden's recent blowback from saying that he was able to work with segregationists senators, saying it wasn't "as serious as what Pete Buttigieg is going through."