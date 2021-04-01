Delta Airlines slammed by Cotton for 'praising' Georgia election law CEO spoke out against

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Delta Airlines for previously "praising" the Georgia election law criticized by the company's CEO.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Cotton accused the airline of "lying" after CEO Ed Bastian claimed the law was "based on a lie."

Bastian's statement blasting the law was a sharp departure from the company's previous statement after the bill's passage.

"Here's [Delta's] own statement praising the same law that Delta is now lying about," wrote Cotton, pointing to the airline's original statement on the bill.

"Over the past several weeks, Delta engaged extensively with state elected officials in both parties to express our strong view that Georgia must have a fair and secure election process, with broad voter participation and equal access to the polls," the release reads.

"The legislation signed this week improved considerably during the legislative process, and expands weekend voting, codifies Sunday voting and protects a voters ability to cast an absentee ballot without providing a reason," the release continued.

"For the first time, drop boxes have also been authorized for all counties statewide and poll workers will be allowed to work across county lines."

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., slammed the airline and other "woke corporate hypocrites" for continuing to do business in China while blasting the new voter law.

Delta Airlines declined to comment to Fox News on the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China.