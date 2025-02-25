Expand / Collapse search
Georgia bill passed in state Senate likened to 'DOGE Lite'

Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025 will ensure state agencies review and update rules and regulations every four years

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
The Georgia state Senate passed a bill on Monday that they are referring to as "DOGE lite."

Senate Bill 28, Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025, has the goal of reducing costs and increasing accountability for state agencies by having them review and update rules and regulations every four years.

During the vote, Democrats were against the measure, accusing Republicans of trying to bring DOGE to Georgia. "DOGE" refers to the Department of Government of Efficiency, headed by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and aimed at shrinking the federal government. 

Republican Georgia senators

Republican Georgia senators on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at the state Capitol in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

"This is a power grab. Plain and simple, this is DOGE coming to Georgia," said state Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-Decatur) during the debate.

Atlanta Capitol building

An aerial photograph shows the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The bill is also aimed at small businesses and requires state agencies to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of rules and will solicit the public’s input regarding whether rules are justified and if the government can further reduce those costs.

President Donald Trump (Left) Elon Musk (right)

President Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk sit down for a "Hannity" exclusive interview. (Fox News)

The vote was split between party lines, but the majority was Republican.

"Now that Donald Trump is president, we need to feign outrage about a commonsense bill," claimed Sen. Greg Dolezal following the vote.  "That’s just the state of play in Georgia politics."

Dolezal says there has been some mischaracterization of the bill.

He went on to say before President Trump was reelected that a similar bill passed with bipartisan support last year.

Overall, Senate Democrats believe the bill will be effective in aggressive cost-cutting, much like at the federal level.

The bill will now go to the House for consideration.

