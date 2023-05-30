Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom
Published

Gavin Newsom blames DeSantis-signed bill for Florida shooting, gets fact-checked

California Gov Gavin Newsom said 'senseless violence' will continue without 'commonsense gun safety' legislation

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Florida shooting at packed Hollywood Beach Broadwalk injures 9, including minors: police Video

Florida shooting at packed Hollywood Beach Broadwalk injures 9, including minors: police

Hollywood police said the shooting stemmed from altercation between two groups

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was fact-checked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' spokesman after he blamed the Memorial Day shooting in Hollywood, Florida, on laws DeSantis signed that are not yet in effect. 

At least nine people, including minors, were hospitalized Monday after an altercation escalated into gunfire at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, police said. Police detained one person of interest in the shooting while another remains at large.

Newsom reacted to reports of the shooting on social media, blaming gun violence on a bill DeSantis signed in April that eliminates the requirement for an individual to obtain a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

He claimed the permit-less carry bill DeSantis signed "removes requirements" for background checks, instruction, training and oversight. 

DESANTIS' SIGNATURE TIPS US INTO MAJORITY ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY’ NATION WITH NEW FLORIDA GUN RIGHTS LAW

Gavin Newsom speaks at a conference

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized a permit-less carry bill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed after a shooting incident In Hollywood, Florida, on Memorial Day. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue," Newsom tweeted.

However, DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern replied shortly afterward, noting that the bill Newsom referenced is not yet in effect.

"Hi Gavin," Redfern said. "How does a law that doesn't take effect until July 1st change this outcome?" 

Newsom's claims about the constitutional carry law removing requirements for background checks are also misleading.

FLORIDA 2-YEAR-OLD DIES AFTER FATHER SHOOTS HIM DURING ARGUMENT, CRASHES CAR ON WAY TO HOSPITAL

Desantis signs bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 3 signing constitutional carry bill into law. (NRA)

The law allows eligible citizens 21 years of age and up to carry without asking the government for a permit and without paying a fee. The legislation does not change who is eligible to obtain a carry permit, and those who still wish to get a permit may do so under the law. 

Under existing Florida law, people who wish to obtain a license to carry concealed weapons in public must:

  • Be a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States
  • Be at least 21 years old
  • "Desire a legal means to carry a concealed weapon" for lawful self-defense
  • Pass a fingerprint-based background check
  • Complete a firearms training class, among other requirements.

Though the constitutional carry bill makes getting a license — and these requirements — voluntary, the federal government still requires licensed firearms dealers to run a background check on prospective buyers. Neither federal nor state law requires private sellers to conduct background checks.

FURRY FURY AS CONVENTION GOES 18+ IN REACTION TO DESANTIS LAW: ‘HEARTBREAKING’

A police car at an intersection

Police investigate a shooting near Hollywood Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A police car

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, Monday evening, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Monday's shooting in Hollywood, Florida, happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

The nine people injured included six adults and three children, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System told the Associated Press.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. One was in surgery late Monday while the others were stable, she said. It was not immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult.

Several of the wounded were taken to a children’s hospital, Bettineschi said.

Police are searching for more suspects. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

