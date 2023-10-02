Gaetz, McCarthy clash on X following motion to end speakership: 'Bring it on'

Conservative firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy clashed on X following the former's effort to remove the latter from the speakership.

"Bring it on," McCarthy wrote immediately following Gaetz introducing a motion to vacate against him Monday evening, a move Gaetz had been threatening in recent days amid clashes between different wings of the Republican Party over a potential government shutdown.

Gaetz simply responded, "Just did."

MATT GAETZ INTRODUCES MOTION TO VACATE AGAINST HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY

Gaetz's move will force the House to take a vote on whether to keep McCarthy as speaker within two legislative days.

There are a number of members undecided on how they would vote on such a measure, but it's likely McCarthy will need at least some Democrat votes to keep his job. Democrats could be in a position to try and extract concessions from McCarthy for their votes.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News following Gaetz's move that he believes a motion to vacate at this time is "a bad idea." Additionally, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Fox he was undecided.