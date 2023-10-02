Expand / Collapse search
Kevin McCarthy

Gaetz, McCarthy clash on X following motion to end speakership: 'Bring it on'

'Just did,' Gaetz wrote

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
The House GOP's narrow majority collapses if McCarthy is taken out: Hugh Hewitt Video

The House GOP's narrow majority collapses if McCarthy is taken out: Hugh Hewitt

'Special Report' panelists Guy Benson, Meridith McGraw and Guy Benson discuss Rep. Matt Gaetz's threats to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case in New York. 

Conservative firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy clashed on X following the former's effort to remove the latter from the speakership.

"Bring it on," McCarthy wrote immediately following Gaetz introducing a motion to vacate against him Monday evening, a move Gaetz had been threatening in recent days amid clashes between different wings of the Republican Party over a potential government shutdown.

Gaetz simply responded, "Just did."

MATT GAETZ INTRODUCES MOTION TO VACATE AGAINST HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of Gaetz and McCarthy for comment.

Gaetz's move will force the House to take a vote on whether to keep McCarthy as speaker within two legislative days.

There are a number of members undecided on how they would vote on such a measure, but it's likely McCarthy will need at least some Democrat votes to keep his job. Democrats could be in a position to try and extract concessions from McCarthy for their votes. 

Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News following Gaetz's move that he believes a motion to vacate at this time is "a bad idea." Additionally, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Fox he was undecided.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

