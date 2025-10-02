Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Furloughed SBA staffers unleash on Democrats for shutdown in searing auto-replies

Kelly Loeffler-led agency estimates 320 businesses daily lose access to $170M in guaranteed funding during shutdown

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
close
It's 'rich' that Democrats are trying to blame Republicans for a shutdown: Kaylee McGhee White Video

It's 'rich' that Democrats are trying to blame Republicans for a shutdown: Kaylee McGhee White

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Kaylee McGhee White and Harrison Fields discuss the fight on Capitol Hill over reopening the government and the Trump administration's attempts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Staffers with the Small Business Administration who were placed on furlough set up automatic response emails pinning blame on Democrats for the shutdown, which they said already has affected hundreds of businesses from accessing millions in funding. 

"I am out of office for the foreseeable future because Senate Democrats voted to block a clean federal funding bill (H.R. 5371), leading to a government shutdown that is preventing the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) from serving America’s 36 million small businesses," an automatic response from a furloughed SBA employee received by Fox News Digtal reads.

"Every day that Senate Democrats continue (to) oppose a clean funding bill, they are stopping an estimated 320 small businesses from accessing $170 million in SBA-guaranteed funding," the email continued.  

The Small Business Administration is charged with providing U.S. entrepreneurs with business counseling and capital resources as part of its mission to strengthen the economy by protecting the growth of small businesses. 

WHITE HOUSE SAYS FEDERAL LAYOFFS COULD HIT 'THOUSANDS' AHEAD OF TRUMP, VOUGHT MEETING

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler speaks during even in Georgia.  (Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The government partially shut down early Wednesday morning after Senate lawmakers failed to reach a spending agreement in time for the end of fiscal year 2025. A short-term extension of fiscal year 2025 funding, aimed at keeping the government open through Nov. 21, passed the House earlier in September. 

Republicans have since blamed Democrats for the shutdown, arguing they refused to fund the budget as an attempt to provide taxpayer-funded medical benefits for illegal immigrants through Democrat lawmakers' continuing resolution. Democrats, however, have cast the Republicans' claim as a "lie" from the Trump administration.

HERE'S WHAT TRUMP WANTS TO DO TO RESHAPE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DURING THE SHUTDOWN

The automatic response email from an SBA staffer continued that employees will quickly resume their duties once the shutdown ends, but that many services will remain unavailable until that time. 

"As a result of the shutdown, we wanted to notify you that many of our services supporting small businesses are currently unavailable. The Agency is executing its Lapse Plan and as soon as the shutdown is over, we are prepared to immediately return to the record-breaking services we are providing under the leadership of the Trump Administration," the email continued. 

SBA email during shutdown

Furloughed Small Business Administration employees set up automatic out-of-office email responses blaming Democrats for shutdown.  (Fox News Digital )

Fox News Digital obtained an internal email from SBA's human resources arm sent to SBA employees Wednesday evening — when the shutdown was imminent — that provided staffers with the suggested automatic response email text. The message also included a step-by-step guide on how to set up automatic out-of-office email responses.

SOCIAL SECURITY, AIRPORTS, FOOD STAMPS: HOW ARE YOU AFFECTED DURING A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN?

Staffers were only advised to use the suggested email language, not required, Fox News Digital learned.

President Trump in New Jersey

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Morristown, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The SBA, led by former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, also displays a bright red "Special Announcement" message on its website, warning: "Senate Democrats voted to block a clean federal funding bill (H.R. 5371), leading to a government shutdown that is preventing the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) from serving America’s 36 million small businesses."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every day that Senate Democrats continue to oppose a clean funding bill, they are stopping an estimated 320 small businesses from accessing $170 million in SBA-guaranteed funding," it added, similar to the auto response emails. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue