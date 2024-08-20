Fox News Politics: Voting Blue, Bleeding Red

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.



DNC DAY 2: Fox News is live in Chicago, keeping you up to date with expert analysis as the convention unfolds. Follow along for more.

The Chicago Police Department recorded eight shootings, four of which were fatal , and one armed robbery on Monday, the first day of the Democratic National Convention in the Windy City.

That compares to a total of 26 shooting incidents involving 30 total victims, five of whom died over the weekend leading up to the DNC as local and federal officials offered additional protection during the convention and mass protests in downtown Chicago … Read more

White House

BIDEN'S C-VILLE MOMENT?: POTUS ripped for saying mob has 'a point' …Read more

'WITHIN THE SCOPE': Biden DOJ defends Trump clearing 2020 George Floyd protesters from park near White House …Read more

Capitol Hill

'SOFT ON CRIME': House GOP targets these Dems who recevied donations from soft-on-crime billionaires …Read more

IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES: Byron Donalds urges Mike Johnson to hold House-wide vote on whether to impeach Biden …Read more

Tales from the Trail

NEWSOM'S MISSION: Gov. Newsom says ‘everybody’s…jumping over each other’ to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris …Read more

DANCE PARTY: MSNBC host struggles to contain excitement over DNC enthusiasm …Read more

POOR WORD CHOICE: Beshear says Vance should be made to experience pregnancy via rape …Read more

PLATFORM PROBLEM: Democrats approve document assuming Biden is 2024 candidate …Read more

COUNTER-PROGRAMMING: Trump, Vance hit battleground states as they counter-program Harris, Walz, and the Democrats' convention …Read more

Across America

MISSING CHILDREN: ICE lost track of tens of thousands of migrant kids, DHS inspector general finds …Read more

'COMPROMISED ITS MISSION': Secret Service under renewed scrutiny by legal group after Trump assassination attempt …Read more

AUTHORITY FAILURE: Commission found that Army Reserve, sheriff's office failed to prevent Lewiston mass shooting …Read more

ALWAYS WATCHING: Dem Vegas politician accused of murder had hundreds of photos of reporter's home, neighborhood: testimony …Read more

'ENCOURAGING CHAOS': Columbia University slammed over damning protest report …Read more

IMMIGRATION FRUSTRATION: Panama deports 29 Colombians on first US-funded flight …Read more

'COMPLEX RESCUE MISSION': Israel recovers 6 dead hostages as Blinken pushes to finalize cease-fire deal …Read more

'PSYCHOLOGICAL PRESSURE': Belarusian president says Ukraine is goading Putin into nuclear war …Read more

