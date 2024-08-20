Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION

ICE lost track of tens of thousands of migrant kids, DHS inspector general finds

The report found US Immigration and Customs Enforcement often ignored guidance for monitoring the location of unaccompanied minors

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors over the last five years.

An internal watchdog within the Department of Homeland Security sent a report to Congress on Tuesday titled "Management Alert - ICE Cannot Monitor All Unaccompanied Migrant Children Released from DHS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Custody."

The interim report warns that over the past five years, more than 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children [UCs] are no longer accounted for by ICE. 

ICE headquarters

An exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

"During our ongoing audit to assess ICE’s ability to monitor the location and status of UCs who were released or transferred from the custody of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), we learned ICE transferred more than 448,000 UCs to HHS from fiscal years 2019 to 2023," the internal watchdog reported. "However, ICE was not able to account for the location of all UCs who were released by HHS and did not appear as scheduled in immigration court. ICE reported more than 32,000 UCs failed to appear for their immigration court hearings from FYs 2019 to 2023."

A large portion of these unaccounted migrant children is a consequence of individuals failing to appear at immigration court hearings after being released from government custody.

"Despite its responsibilities for overseeing UCs [unaccompanied migrant children] through the immigration process, we found ICE cannot always monitor the location and status of UCs once they were released from DHS and HHS custody," the report states.

"Even though OPLA issued new guidance to verify the location of UCs who failed to appear for their court hearings and improve coordination with HHS, we found ICE often neither followed this guidance nor issued corresponding guidance for its officers in the field," the report continued.

The report was issued by Inspector General Joseph Cuffari and addressed to Patrick Lechleitner, ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official.

