Biden DOJ defends Trump clearing 2020 George Floyd protesters from park near White House

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is willing to take responsibility for actions taken by former President Trump against protesters in 2020.

The DOJ submitted a court filing on Monday certifying that Trump was acting within the scope of his office when he ordered the National Guard to disperse rioters gathered near the White House following the death of George Floyd.

"On the basis of the information now available with respect to the claims set forth therein, I find that Donald J. Trump was acting within the scope of federal office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiffs' claims arise," wrote James Touhey Jr., head of the Torts Branch in the DOJ’s Civil Division

DOJ SUDDENLY LOCATED BIDEN BIOGRAPHER TRANSCRIPTS CREATED BY ROBERT HUR: WATCHDOG

Three individuals who were protesting on Lafayette Square in 2020 following Floyd's death are seeking damages from Trump over the National Guard's use of chemical weapons to disperse the rioting crowd.

Plaintiffs claim their constitutional rights were violated when military personnel cleared and secured the square on the order of then-President Trump — officers used pepper balls and smoke bombs to force protesters away.

TRUMP, VANCE HITTING THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL THIS WEEK TO COUNTERPROGRAM DEMOCRATS' CONVENTION

Law enforcement also shoved and physically forced protesters out of the area.

The DOJ has already requested the plaintiffs' cases to be thrown out for lack of evidence that any constitutional rights were violated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal judge tossed the majority of cases surrounding the incident in 2021.

The DOJ's certification that Trump was acting within the boundaries of his federal office means that the department will be responsible for any liabilities found against the former president.

The case presents the latest opportunity for judges to implement and clarify the Supreme Court's July ruling that recognized the president enjoys broad immunities while conducting official business.