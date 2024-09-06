Fox News Politics: Trump Sentencing Delayed

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Election Objection

Judge Juan Merchan decided to postpone former President Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump until after the November presidential election.

Trump's sentencing date is now scheduled for Nov. 26. The original date was set for Sept. 18.

"The public's confidence in the integrity of our judicial system demands a sentencing hearing that is entirely focused on the verdict of the jury and the weighing of aggravating and mitigating factors free from distraction or distortion," Merchan said in a letter Friday.

Trump was found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, following a six-week trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. ….Read more

White House

BIG STICK: Biden-Harris admin needs 'more aggressive' plan to take on Iran-backed Houthis, experts warn …Read more

ELECTION FALLOUT: Experts warn Iran could have a nuclear bomb before the next president takes office …Read more

IN THE FAMILY: 'It's still no': KJP suggests Biden won't pardon Hunter …Read more

Capitol Hill

SENATE SUCCESSION: Senate GOP bracing for last-minute leader bids — potentially by key Trump ally …Read more

'IF WE SHUT DOWN, WE LOSE': House GOP privately fears fallout of government shutdown …Read more

ORDER IN THE COURT: Trump attends arguments in appeal of first court loss to E. Jean Carroll …Read more

NO MORE SPYING: House tees up 'China Week' with floor votes aimed at combating CCP espionage …Read more

Trials and Tribulation

TRUMP CARD: Former president blasts lawyers in presser after E Jean Carroll hearing …Read more

'SHOULD BE DEAD': Trump reacts to sentencing delay in Bragg case, says case 'should be dead' …Read more

Tales from the Trail

BOLD PREDICTION: Senate GOP campaign chair 'concerned' over fundraising disparity but predicts who will win majority …Read more

DEMS' CASH DASH: Harris nearly triples Trump's fundraising last month …Read more

SIGNS OF WEAKNESS: Harris failing to cobble together Biden’s winning 2020 coalition: analysis …Read more

'DEFLECTION': Harris quick to call for gun control after Georgia shooting, stays mum on armed Venezuelan migrant gangs …Read more

HABLAMOS: Harris conducts radio interviews with comedian Rickey Smiley and Spanish-language show in Phoenix …Read more

SHE WENT THERE: Trump will jail protesters, Jane Fonda claims at Harris event for overseas voters …Read more

Across America

'DIDN'T HAPPEN': Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden slaps hotel with lawsuit over incident that derailed career …Read more

SHOT DOWN: Newsom vetoes controversial bill that would have given housing loans to illegal immigrants …Read more

DEMOCRAT DOWNGRADE: Political handicapper shifts Montana Senate to ‘leans Republican’ as Tester falls behind …Read more

STEEL SALE FIRESTORM: Unified opposition to Nippon-US Steel takeover is misguided: economists, Pittsburgh officials …Read more

