Fox News Politics: Trump Sentencing Delayed

- Iran might complete a nuclear bomb before America's presidential election, experts warn

- Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden sues hotel over incident that halted career

- Harris campaign touts ‘largest haul of the 2024 cycle'

Election Objection

Judge Juan Merchan decided to postpone former President Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump until after the November presidential election.

Trump's sentencing date is now scheduled for Nov. 26. The original date was set for Sept. 18.

"The public's confidence in the integrity of our judicial system demands a sentencing hearing that is entirely focused on the verdict of the jury and the weighing of aggravating and mitigating factors free from distraction or distortion," Merchan said in a letter Friday.

Trump was found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, following a six-week trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation. ….Read more

Justice Juan Merchan shown in courtroom sketch

Justice Juan Merchan instructs the jury before deliberations during Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, at Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. May 29, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

White House

BIG STICK: Biden-Harris admin needs 'more aggressive' plan to take on Iran-backed Houthis, experts warn …Read more

ELECTION FALLOUT: Experts warn Iran could have a nuclear bomb before the next president takes office …Read more

IN THE FAMILY: 'It's still no': KJP suggests Biden won't pardon Hunter  …Read more

President Biden, left, embracing son Hunter at DNC

US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden hug on stage at the conclusion of the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Capitol Hill

SENATE SUCCESSION: Senate GOP bracing for last-minute leader bids — potentially by key Trump ally …Read more

Steve Daines, Donald Trump in photo illustration with US Capitol main image

Trump told allies that he wanted to see Daines run for Senate GOP leader. (Reuters/ AP)

'IF WE SHUT DOWN, WE LOSE': House GOP privately fears fallout of government shutdown …Read more

ORDER IN THE COURT: Trump attends arguments in appeal of first court loss to E. Jean Carroll …Read more

NO MORE SPYING: House tees up 'China Week' with floor votes aimed at combating CCP espionage  …Read more

Trials and Tribulation

TRUMP CARD: Former president blasts lawyers in presser after E Jean Carroll hearing …Read more

'SHOULD BE DEAD': Trump reacts to sentencing delay in Bragg case, says case 'should be dead' …Read more

Alvin Bragg closeup shot

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to the media after a jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York.  (AP/Seth Wenig)

Tales from the Trail

BOLD PREDICTION: Senate GOP campaign chair 'concerned' over fundraising disparity but predicts who will win majority …Read more

DEMS' CASH DASH: Harris nearly triples Trump's fundraising last month …Read more

SIGNS OF WEAKNESS: Harris failing to cobble together Biden’s winning 2020 coalition: analysis …Read more

Biden and Harris raising arms at campaign event

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive at a campaign event at the IBEW Local Union #5 union hall in Pittsburgh, on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

'DEFLECTION': Harris quick to call for gun control after Georgia shooting, stays mum on armed Venezuelan migrant gangs …Read more

HABLAMOS: Harris conducts radio interviews with comedian Rickey Smiley and Spanish-language show in Phoenix …Read more

SHE WENT THERE: Trump will jail protesters, Jane Fonda claims at Harris event for overseas voters …Read more

Jane Fonda closeup shot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Jane Fonda attends Tribeca X - Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising at Convene on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Getty Images )

 

Across America

'DIDN'T HAPPEN': Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden slaps hotel with lawsuit over incident that derailed career …Read more

SHOT DOWN: Newsom vetoes controversial bill that would have given housing loans to illegal immigrants …Read more

Gavin Newsom closeup shot

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a controversial bill that would have given hundreds of thousands of dollars in housing loans to illegal immigrants. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

DEMOCRAT DOWNGRADE: Political handicapper shifts Montana Senate to ‘leans Republican’ as Tester falls behind …Read more

STEEL SALE FIRESTORM: Unified opposition to Nippon-US Steel takeover is misguided: economists, Pittsburgh officials …Read more

