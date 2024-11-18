Fox News Politics: Trump border czar pick fires back at House Dem critic

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

- House Ethics Committee to meet Wednesday after postponing Gaetz investigation meeting

- Trump confirms support for major step in mass deportation push to 'reverse the Biden invasion'

- Republicans file 12 Pennsylvania lawsuits in 'aggressive' push to end recount

‘Game On'

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will oppose President-elect Donald Trump's planned mass deportation campaign, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., declared during remarks on Friday.

The congresswoman – who chairs the group composed entirely of Democrats – claimed that mass deportations would "have a negative impact on the U.S. economy."

During a Saturday appearance on "Fox News Live," Tom Homan, who Trump tapped to serve as "border czar," responded to the lawmaker's remarks…Read more

Biden White House

'TOTAL CATASTROPHE': Biden pushes to finalize more student debt relief before end of term, including for 'future borrowers'…Read more

'A DEFINING CAUSE': Biden touts six-fold climate funding increase under his administration: 'A defining cause of my presidency'…Read more

'LIKELY BE IMPOSSIBLE': Trump would need congressional approval in order to dissolve Education Department, experts say…Read more

'FACE THE CONSEQUENCES': Democratic effort to block Biden weapons sale to Israel gains momentum: 'Congress must step up'…Read more

STATE OF EMERGENCY: Trump declaring national emergency at border would not lead to militarization of country, expert says…Read more

LAME DUCK ESCALATION: Trump allies warn Biden risking 'World War III' by authorizing long-range missiles for Ukraine…Read more

POLITICAL STORM: Biden asks Congress for $98 billion in Helene, Milton disaster relief funding…Read more

Cabinet Picks

'PERVASIVE ANTISEMITISM': Fetterman calls out 'UN's rank, pervasive antisemitism,' says he looks forward to confirming Elise Stefanik…Read more

FORWARD FOCUS: Trump's choice for FCC chairman says agency 'will end its promotion of DEI' next year…Read more

CLEAN HOUSE: Pentagon bracing for sweeping changes after Trump nominates Pete Hegseth for secretary…Read more

'BUSINESS-AS-USUAL': Musk pegs potential Trump Treasury secretary pick Bessent as 'business-as-usual choice,' backing Lutnick…Read more

Capitol Hill

'THAT'S THE LAW': Fetterman defends Casey-McCormick recount as challenger’s team says 'zero' path for Democrat…Read more

'SWAMPBUS': Spending bill trouble brews as Sen Mike Lee warns of Dec. 20 govt. funding deadline…Read more

BIG SPENDERS: What is reconciliation, the tool Republicans want to use to 'push the outer limits' on federal policy?…Read more

'RECKONING' COMING': Dozens of state financial officials warn new Congress of national security implications of ignoring US debt…Read more

YOUNG GUNS: Youngest House Republican-elect reveals how GOP won back America's youth…Read more

LET'S CIRCLE BACK IN JANUARY: DeSantis sets timetable for naming a replacement for Rubio in Senate…Read more

Trail Dust

CONCESSION STAND: Hovde concedes 12 days after Wisconsin Senate race call, blames Dem-recruited 3rd-party candidate…Read more

MILLION-DOLLAR BOB: McCormick-Casey recount to top $1M, as GOP slams blue counties defying high court…Read more

BREAKING THE BANK: Harris campaign budget for star-studded events on election eve ballooned to over $10M…Read more

STILL TOO CLOSE: Size of slim Republican House majority hangs on five uncalled races…Read more

Across America

'ABSOLUTELY WRONG': Federal complaint targets Boston school district for Whites-only teacher training on racism…Read more

'SUBSTANTIAL FLAWS': GOP cries foul on Dem border spending bill they say would drag out migrant crisis…Read more