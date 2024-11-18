Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Homan fires back after Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair says group will oppose mass deportations: 'Game on'

President-elect Donald Trump indicated he is prepared to declare a national emergency and use military assets for deportations

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Tom Homan on Laken Riley trial: The Biden admin has ‘blood on their hands’ Video

Tom Homan on Laken Riley trial: The Biden admin has ‘blood on their hands’

Incoming ‘border czar’ Tom Homan reacts to the Laken Riley trial and discusses how the Trump administration will address illegal immigration.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will oppose President-elect Donald Trump's planned mass deportation campaign, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., declared during remarks on Friday.

The congresswoman – who chairs the group composed entirely of Democrats – claimed that mass deportations would "have a negative impact on the U.S. economy."

During a Saturday appearance on "Fox News Live," Tom Homan, who Trump tapped to serve as "border czar," responded to the lawmaker's remarks.

"Game on," he declared, later adding, "shame on her." 

EX-ACTING ICE DIRECTOR SAYS MASS DEPORTATION POSSIBLE WITHOUT FAMILY SEPARATION IF THEY'RE ‘DEPORTED TOGETHER’

Tom Homan

Former acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Homan, who previously served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said the lawmaker should resign from Congress, noting that ICE enforces laws enacted by the nation's legislature.

Prior to winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump pledged to initiate the biggest mass deportation in the nation's history.

TRUMP SAYS MASS DEPORTATIONS ‘NOT A QUESTION OF A PRICE TAG’

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairwoman Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., speaks during a press conference introducing new members of the caucus in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2024.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairwoman Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., speaks during a press conference introducing new members of the caucus in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2024. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump indicated that he is prepared to declare a national emergency and leverage military assets to execute the deportation effort.

"GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a post on Truth Social earlier this month.

"TRUE!!!" Trump declared on Monday in response to Fitton's post.

‘TRUE!!’: TRUMP CONFIRMS SUPPORT FOR MAJOR STEP IN MASS DEPORTATION PUSH TO ‘REVERSE THE BIDEN INVASION’

Donald Trump

Then-President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California, on Sept. 18, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

A Fox News Poll conducted in October found that 67% of registered voters favored a policy of deporting illegal immigrants back to their home countries. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics