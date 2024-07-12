Fox News Politics: Payday!

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Jen Psaki rips White House strategy on Biden's health

-Pelosi reportedly working to undermine Biden

-Biden manager tries to rally staffers after a ‘bad f-----g’ week

Huge War Chest

Make America Great Again Inc., a top super PAC supporting former President Trump's 2024 White House campaign, says it raked in $104 million during the April-June second quarter of 2024 fundraising.

And in figures shared first with Fox News on Friday, MAGA Inc. highlighted that it has nearly $114 million cash-on-hand in its coffers.

The announcement from MAGA Inc. comes a week and a half after Trump's campaign showcased that it and the Republican National Committee hauled in a staggering $331 million in the past three months, topping the massive $264 million raked in by President Biden's re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the second quarter.

Trump's haul was fueled in part by a fundraising surge following the former president's history-making guilty verdicts this spring in his criminal trial …Read more

White House

'NOT GOING WELL': Jen Psaki says White House strategy on Biden health concerns is failing …Read more

'ALTERNATE UNIVERSE': Ex-White House official rips Biden team's communications strategy after NATO press conference …Read more

'ONE AND THE SAME': Biden, Harris defy critics by launching full offensive aimed at tying Trump to Project 2025 …Read more

Capitol Hill

THE DEBATED PRESIDENT: Biden ally in Congress says replacing president must be 'on the table' …Read more

'NAMELESS, FACELESS BUREAUCRATS': GOP senators plan major crackdown on 'nameless, faceless bureaucrats' after blockbuster Supreme Court ruling …Read more

DEMS IN CRISIS: Pelosi works to undermine Biden behind the scenes: report …Read more

MENTALLY FIT?: Rep. Clyburn defends Biden as 'one of the best minds' he's worked with …Read more

'STAY OUT OF IT': Giddy House Republicans spend week lying low as Dems implode over Biden …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'RUN IT LIVE': CNN's Smerconish slams local radio station for editing Biden gaffes from interview …Read more

'NO DOUBT ABOUT IT': Biden campaign manager tries to rally staffers after 'bad f---ing weeks' …Read more

BIDEN SURROUNDED?: David Axelrod says Biden needs 'royal flush' to win the campaign against Trump: 'What are the odds?' …Read more

'FACING BAD OPTIONS': Ashley Judd joins other liberal celebrities in calling for Biden to withdraw …Read more

'RIDIN' WITH BIDEN': Biden delegates reveal convention plans amid push to replace president on ticket …Read more

'KICKING HIS A--': Tester denies tight race, says internal polling has him beating Republican Sheehy …Read more

CASH DASH: Exclusive: Leading pro-Trump super PAC hauls in over $100 million past three months …Read more

Across America

'SLIPS OF THE TONGUE': Euro leaders downplay Orban's visit to Trump as they defend Biden …Read more

LET LOOSE: Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win war unless US lifts limits on striking military targets in Russia …Read more

CEASEFIRE: Border fire between Israel, Hezbollah continues as delegates prepare to mediate ceasefire with Hamas …Read more

