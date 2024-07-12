Biden campaign manager admits 'bad f---ing weeks' in candid call with staff: Report

The Biden campaign team is attempting to rally staffers as President Biden faces continued calls to withdraw from the race following his disastrous debate performance.

"We had two very, very, very hard weeks, very bad weeks," Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told staff on a call, as reported by Axios. "I told you I'd level with you, they've been bad f---ing weeks," she said.

Reports of both White House and campaign staffers feeling demoralized and "miserable" about Biden's candidacy have grown dramatically in recent weeks.

"This two-week window has really sucked, and it is hard, there is no doubt about it. And it's hard for all of us because we are doing the job," she told staffers.

"If we can get through these two weeks that we're living through, we can get through anything," she said.

Staffers were also told to ignore "crazy f---ing gossip land world," as media speculation over replacing Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate increases.

O'Malley Dillon also told staffers that Biden political advisor Mike Donilon is saying in meetings that "he's never seen a presidential candidate have more thrown at him than Joe Biden and do you know what Joe Biden does every day? He gets up and he keeps fighting."

The campaign chair responded to concerns over Biden's poll numbers in the call with staffers. Some post-debate polls conducted in battleground states have found that Trump is now leading Biden.

In Wisconsin, a poll conducted by Republican pollsters Fabrizio Ward and Democratic pollsters Impact Research on behalf of AARP found that Trump tops Biden 50%-45% among likely voters in Wisconsin.

"[W]e definitely saw a little bit of slippage, but nothing significant, nothing massive, no bottom falling out," O'Malley Dillon said of Biden's polling numbers after the debate.

"What you are seeing in the public polling in the last couple days is what we are seeing in our polls," O'Malley Dillon said. "What we are seeing is that this is still a margin of error race."

