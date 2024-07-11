First on Fox: Leading pro-Trump super PAC hauls in over $100 million past three months

EXCLUSIVE: Make America Great Again Inc., a top super PAC supporting former President Trump's 2024 White House campaign, says it raked in $104 million during the April-June second quarter of 2024 fundraising.

And in figures shared first with Fox News on Friday, MAGA Inc. highlighted that it has nearly $114 million cash-on-hand in its coffers.

The announcement from MAGA Inc. comes a week and a half after Trump's campaign showcased that it and the Republican National Committee hauled in a staggering $331 million in the past three months, topping the massive $264 million raked in by President Biden's re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the second quarter.

Trump's haul was fueled in part by a fundraising surge following the former president's history-making guilty verdicts this spring in his criminal trial.

The super PAC announced a month ago that it would spend $100 million this summer on a major ad blitz in the key battleground states in support of the former president.

And Securing American Greatness, a non-profit advocacy group run by MAGA Inc CEO Taylor Budowich, has also been running ads taking aim at Biden.

Budowich and MAGA Inc.'s finance team are expected to huddle for a series of individual meetings with top donors at next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"MAGA Inc. has been entrusted with a significant responsibility thanks to the historic support of our investors," Budowich said. "We will continue to execute diligently in support of President Trump and do the work necessary to ensure he is restored to the White House."

The super PAC's second quarter fundraising haul was fueled by a massive $60 million in contributions from Timothy Mellon, the billionaire donor and an heir to the Mellon banking fortune.

Conservative mega-donors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, founders of a major shipping supplies company, combined contributed $10 million to MAGA Inc.

GOP mega donor and Texas billionaire Kelcy Warren, real estate and aerospace mogul Robert Bigelow, and business executive Linda McMahon, who steered the Small Business Administration during Trump's tenure in the White House, each contributed $5 million to the super PAC.

In a release obtained by Fox News, MAGA Inc. highlighted that it's hauled in $275 million since its launch in October 2022.

And it compared its fundraising to the $150 million raised during the entire 2020 election cycle by America First Action, a leading super PAC supporting Trump during his unsuccessful re-election campaign.