Fox News Politics: Open Up the Gaetz

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Congress unveils bill to avert Friday government shutdown with over $100B in disaster aid

-Supreme Court to take up challenge to TikTok ban

-Biden sinks to all-time low, while Trump's numbers rise, in new national poll

Gaetz Ethics Report to Be Released

The House Ethics Committee has decided to release its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Lawmakers on the secretive panel voted to make the report public after the final votes of this year – which are slated for Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee's multi-year investigation into Gaetz, involving allegations of sex with a minor and illicit drug use, came to an abrupt halt last month after he resigned from Congress hours after President-elect Trump tapped him to be his attorney general…Read more

White House

COAL BURN: WV Democrats say Biden's 'egregious' pardon choices are 'what we would expect from Trump'…Read more

'WRONG-HEADED': Energy industry leaders blast Biden admin report on natural gas exports…Read more

Supreme Court

'RECKLESS' SCOTUS: Justice was wrong to appear in 'queer' musical as court weighs trans case, expert says… Read more

World Stage

11th HOUR FUNDING DEAL: Renewal of counter-drone authority, China crackdowns in last-minute government funding extension…Read more

51ST STATE: Trump says US subsidies to Canada make ‘no sense,’ suggests Canadians want to joint he Union…Read more

Trump Transition

TWO MORE AMBASSADORS: Trump names Herschel Walker, Nicole McGraw to ambassador positions before issuing warning to GOP senators…Read more

'NOTHING': Pete Hegseth says he hasn't heard from West Point since employee 'error' denying his acceptance…Read more

FARMING FRUSTRATION: Farm state Republicans appear skeptical about RFK amid his quest for HHS confirmation…Read more

NEW GAMEPLAN: New mission for longtime Trump ally and friend Herschel Walker…Read more

'SHOULD NOT PASS': Key Trump ally comes out against massive emergency spending plan…Read more

CALMING FEARS: Senator says RFK told him that he agrees with Trump on abortion, will have light touch regulating farmers…Read more

Capitol Hill

ON THE HILL: Spate of health scares and violent threats highlight growing vulnerabilities for lawmakers on Capitol Hill…Read more

'HOUSE IS ON FIRE': Massie drops colorful analogy opposing foreign aid, mocks Speaker Johnson with AI-generated image…Read more

BRIDGE TOO FAR?: Congress agrees to fully fund Baltimore Key Bridge rebuild in plan to avert government shutdown…Read more

DOGE HOUSE: Lawmakers eye 'low hanging fruit' for government efficiency after first DOGE Caucus meeting…Read more

'NOT BUYING THE ANSWERS': Johnson demands Biden admin 'do its job' on New Jersey drone sightings…Read more

'BAD DEAL': Republican lawmakers savage spending bill as Mike Johnson defends it: 'We gotta get this done'…Read more

'AMERICA FIRST ACT': Mike Lee angles to halt welfare for illegals going on under Biden with key budget process…Read more

'IT'S MY JOB': Fetterman meets with Trump nominees, pledges 'open-mind and an informed opinion' for confirmation votes…Read more

Across America 

MYSTERY THICKENS: Drones spotted over Camp Pendleton in California posed no threat to operations…Read more

'UNLAWFUL': EPA grants California permission to ban new gas car sales by 2035…Read more

PATTERN OF DISREGARD': Red states seek court action against Biden admin's ‘shameful’ border wall disposal…Read more

RULING BLOCKED: Montana judge temporarily blocks rules banning transgender people from changing sex on state documents…Read more

BOOK WORM: UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect could see most serious charge downgraded: defense attorney…Read more

'POSSIBLY DEADLY': FBI warns New Jersey residents not to shoot down drones or point lasers at aircraft…Read more

'GETTING OUR BUTTS KICKED': Democratic Party chair frontrunner acknowledges 'we're getting our butts kicked right now'…Read more

'FALSE MEDIA NARRATIVE': DeSantis slams media bias on illegal immigration response as report shows Florida saw economic growth…Read more

'MAGA'VENUE: Lawmakers prep legislation to name several heartland highways after Trump…Read more

