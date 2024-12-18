Congress agrees to fully fund Baltimore Key Bridge rebuild in plan to avert government shutdown

Congressional leaders struck a deal to avert a government shutdown that includes a provision stating that the federal government will fully pay for the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The provision also allows the Treasury Department to recoup at least some funds spent through insurance payments, as well as federal and state litigation related to its collapse.

A container ship called the Dali struck part of the Key Bridge in the early hours of March 26.

The incident sent shock waves through both domestic and global supply chains, having blocked a significant amount of shipping to and from the Port of Baltimore for more than two months.

Maryland officials estimated the cost to rebuild the bridge to be between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion.

The new federal measure is part of a short-term government funding bill to avert a partial shutdown through March 14 to give lawmakers more time to negotiate a spending deal for the remainder of fiscal year 2025.

It is also one of several seemingly unrelated policy measures included in the bill that have angered members of congressional Republicans' rightmost flank, who said they felt largely blindsided by inclusions.

Federal and state Democrats from Maryland, however, praised the Key Bridge's inclusion in the bipartisan deal.

"This has been a nine-month fight to make sure that Baltimore City and Baltimore County are made whole again. And now, we are able to secure the full funding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild which the Congress will vote on in the next 48 hours – this means so much to all of us throughout the state," Rep. Kewisi Mfume, D-Md., said in a statement.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who also praised the provision and criticized House Republicans for objecting to it on Monday, before the final deal was struck.

"House Republicans have not signed off on 100% funding for the Key Bridge. The Senate has signed off on that. But we have not been given a good reason why House Republicans continue to object," Van Hollen told local outlet 11 News. "That is the state of play as we speak."

The short-term spending bill must pass the House and Senate by Friday, Dec. 20 to avoid a partial government shutdown.