Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives

Matt Gaetz report by House Ethics Committee to be released

Release is expected after the last votes of this year, which are Thursday

By Elizabeth Elkind , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Speaker Johnson warns about Gaetz ethics report Video

Speaker Johnson warns about Gaetz ethics report

 Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the balance of power amid the Trump transition on 'Special Report.'

The House Ethics Committee has decided to release its report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Lawmakers on the secretive panel voted to make the report public after the final votes of this year – which are slated for Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee's multi-year investigation into Gaetz, involving allegations of sex with a minor and illicit drug use, came to an abrupt halt last month after he resigned from Congress hours after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to be his attorney general.

JOHNSON BLASTS DEM ACCUSATIONS HE VOWED TO END OBAMACARE AS 'DISHONEST'

Matt Gaetz

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress last month. (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Gaetz dropped out of consideration amid quiet but steady GOP opposition, but the committee nevertheless lost jurisdiction over the probe when Gaetz left the House of Representatives.

Gaetz has consistently denied any accusations of wrongdoing, and an earlier federal investigation into the allegations ended without charges against him.

His resignation came just before the committee was expected to meet to consider releasing the report.

That meeting, delayed by a few days, ended in a dramatic fashion after House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., told reporters that no agreement had been reached on releasing the report.

DANIEL PENNY TO BE TAPPED FOR CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL BY HOUSE GOP LAWMAKER

Rep. Wild in committee hearing

Rep. Susan Wild is the top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It prompted Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., the top Democrat on the committee, to return after leaving the meeting room without comment to criticize her Republican colleague.

Wild said Guest "betrayed the process by disclosing our deliberations within moments after walking out of the committee, and he has implied that there was an agreement of the committee not to disclose the report."

She said that conclusion was "untrue."

"I'd say that a vote was taken. As many of you know, this committee is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, five Dems, five Republicans, which means that in order to affirmatively move something forward, somebody has to cross party lines and vote with the other side – which happens a lot, by the way, and we often vote unanimously. That did not happen in today's vote," Wild said.

President-elect Donald Trump previously tapped Gaetz to be attorney general.

President-elect Donald Trump previously tapped Gaetz to be attorney general. (AP/Evan Vucci)

The latest decision to release the report indicates at least one Republican lawmaker crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is rare – but not unheard of – for the House Ethics Committee to release a report into a lawmaker after they left Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters last month he was opposed to letting the Gaetz ethics report go public, arguing, "It doesn't follow our rules and traditions and there is a reason for that. That would open up Pandora's box and I don't think that's a healthy thing for the institution, so that's my position."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics