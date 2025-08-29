Fox News Politics Newsletter: Complex Russia and US relationship continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Trump admin blocks citizenship for noncitizen voters

-Republican Sen. Joni Ernst won't seek reelection in Iowa in 2026: sources

-Abbott signs Texas redistricting map into law, securing major GOP victory ahead of 2026 midterms

Russia and US complex relationship continues

Russia isn’t backing off from attacking Ukraine and pummeled it with missiles and drones Thursday — just weeks after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, in an attempt to advance a peace deal.

The attack could be a signal Putin is utilizing diplomacy to buy himself more time to advance his goals and continue to attack Ukraine, all while avoiding secondary sanctions that the Trump administration has threatened to impose, according to experts.

The time to act is now, according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s subcommittee on cyber issues…Read more

White House

'SAFE AGAIN': Trump's looming Chicago takeover puts violent illegal immigrant crimes in spotlight: 'Incompetent mayor'

'REPRESSIVE TACTICS': Trump's Chinese student visa push sets off alarm bells amid rising CCP ‘influence’ in US

WEAKENED SECURITY: Kamala Harris Secret Service protection revoked by Trump, spokesperson says

'POLITICAL CONTROL': 'Web of dark money' tied to Obama, Dems fuels green opposition to crucial Trump energy plan

World Stage

PEACE AMID MISSILES: Witkoff meets Ukraine officials in New York ahead of emergency UN Security Council meeting: 'Very productive'

Across America

REMOVAL BLITZ: ICE deported nearly 200,000 so far during Trump's second term, setting pace for highest level in decade

BLOOD AND MONEY: NH mom who killed cancer-stricken husband, 2 children embezzled $600K from employer, owner says

JUSTICE BETRAYED: Karen Read tells prosecutors 'you lost big time' in first public interview since acquittal