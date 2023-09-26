Fox News Politics: Losing his luster

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

President Biden briefly joined the UAW strike picket line before in Michigan before departing to attend a California fundraiser…

The House aims to hold a procedural vote Tuesday evening to move forward on an interim spending bill…

The federal government will enter a partial shutdown around midnight Saturday unless Congress passes a budget …

The stage for the second GOP presidential debate is set. Opening statements begin 9 p.m. ET Wednesday…

LOSING HIS LUSTER: Calls for Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation are growing at a rapid pace following his latest corruption charges. Democrats in the House and Senate — including many from Menendez's home state of New Jersey — believe it's time for the twice-indicted politician to step down.

But Menendez has resisted the pressure so far, claiming the latest bribery allegations are part of a "smear campaign" against him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not called for Menendez's resignation — but over a dozen other Democrats in the Senate say he needs to step down ...Read more

The Justice Department's indictment accuses Menendez of accepting bribes in the form of gold bars, wads of cash, mortgage payments and luxury car loans in exchange for aiding the Egyptian government and attempting to influence criminal prosecutions ...Read more

White House

‘SERIOUS MATTER’: White House so far has declined to ask Menendez to resign ...Read more

BEFORE THE FALL: The White House takes steps to prevent the president from tripping again ...Read more

ELECTRIC CHARGE: Republicans scrutinize Biden's energy secretary for an incident during her tour of EV charging stations that prompted a call to police ...Read more

BECOMING THE HUNTER: Hunter Biden sues former Trump fixer Rudy Giuliani, and his attorneys make a stunning claim about his ‘laptop’ ...Read more

Capitol Hill

SON'S RUN: Sen. Menendez's son announced his House re-election bid soon after his father's corruption indictment ...Read more

OUT TO LUNCH: Republicans push back at Biden admin's attempts to tie school meal funding to LGBTQ+ programming ...Read more

‘HOSTAGE’ NEGOTIATOR: House Republicans say the GOP holdouts against McCarthy have no alternative speaker in mind ...Read more

Campaign Trail

‘WRONG LEADERS’: Air Force veteran challenging vulnerable Senate Democrat lays out why he's running ...Read more

OFF TO THE RACES: The Pennsylvania Senate race is heating up with a big name Republican entering the field ...Read more

ALT-LEFT: House Democrat still concerned about Biden leading the 2024 ticket, won't rule out himself as an alternative ...Read more

3RD-PARTY MELTDOWN: White House finds the potential for third party spoilers ‘pretty f---ing concerning,’ according to some Biden allies ...Read more