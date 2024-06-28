Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: No More Room

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

What's happening…

- Biden's "disaster" debate

- SCOTUS decides Jan. 6 case

- NASA's 'stranded' astronaut crisis averted

NO MORE ROOM

Migrants sleeping on the floors of Boston's Logan International Airport will soon be banned from doing so and Massachusetts officials are telling migrants currently at the southern border that its shelter system is out of space.

migrants at Logan Airport

Illegal migrants line floors of terminal in Boston Logan Airport as Massachusetts' shelters are overrun.  (WBZ)

More than 100 migrants have been using the facility as a shelter -- lining the floors of Boston's main air hub with makeshift beds and air mattresses -- but they will be prohibited from doing so from July 9 and instead be offered free tax-payer-funded accommodation at a former minimum-security dorm-like facility in Norfolk, Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday.

White House

'PULL' FACTOR: Mayorkas moves to shield hundreds of thousands from deportation back to troubled Caribbean nation …Read more

Capitol Hill

'IT'S NOT STORY TIME': Rep. Nancy Mace rips civil rights activist for defining 'woman' as 'a person who says she is' …Read more

CONTROVERSIAL LAWS: U.S. Supreme Court upholds controversial anti-camping laws used against homeless people in Oregon city …Read more

‘ROUGH DEBATE’: Fetterman urges Dems to ‘chill the f--k out’ about Biden, says he’s proof ‘rough debate’ isn’t dealbreaker …Read more

SURPRISING DISSENT: Supreme Court decides Jan. 6 rioter 'obstruction' case that could carry significant implications for Trump …Read more

BUREAUCRATS' WORST NIGHTMARE: Supreme Court sides with fishermen in landmark case deciding fate of the administrative state …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

CHANGING MINDS: Fox News Digital focus group members shift who they are voting for after debate …Read more

'TIME TO GO, JOE': Biden's 'disaster' debate performance sparks media meltdown, calls for him to withdraw from 2024 race …Read more

joe biden on the debate stage

President Joe Biden stands at his podium during the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections between himself and former president Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

'BIGGEST LIE': Trump, Biden spar over golf handicaps as they convince voters they are not too old for the presidency …Read more

'HE WILL LOSE': ABC’s ‘The View’ erupts with calls for Biden to step aside after debate: ‘Maybe he needs to go’ …Read more

Across America

'WE'RE ALL HEARTBROKEN': California firefighter dies at San Diego beach after disappearing during swim …Read more

'MANIPULATED, GROOMED': Ohio mom lashes out at social worker who 'groomed,' raped 13-year-old son …Read more

WHEN'S HOMECOMING?: Boeing says NASA's 'stranded' astronaut crisis averted, reveals why homecoming is delayed …Read more

HISTORIC INDICTMENT: Ex-Uvalde school police chief, officer indicted over response to elementary mass shooting: reports …Read more

PORN STAR ARRESTED: Porn star Austin Wolf arrested following FBI investigation …Read more

'SAD DAY': Former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy’s indictment is a ‘sad day,’ mayor says …Read more

GLOBAL THREAT: ISIS remains global threat a decade after declaring caliphate, U.S. military official says …Read more

‘LIES’: Bolivia’s president denounces self-coup accusations as 'lies' as supporters rally …Read more

DEADLY STORM: 1 confirmed dead after severe rain causes roof collapse at India's New Delhi airport …Read more

