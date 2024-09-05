Fox News Politics: Hunter's New Plea

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Hunter Biden plans to change his plea to guilty on federal tax charges brought against him by special counsel David Weiss, his attorney said in court Thursday, shocking federal prosecutors.

Abbe Lowell, the first son's attorney, said Thursday in federal court that President Biden's son intends to switch his plea and intends to plead guilty. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutor Leo Wise said that "this is the first we are hearing about this."

A source familiar with the special counsel's team told Fox News digital that this is not a done deal for Hunter Biden, and that it's currently just an offer the defense put on the table.

The development comes after Hunter Biden's lawyers had prepared to argue he was too high or drunk to pay his taxes, the New York Post reported Thursday. ….Read more

