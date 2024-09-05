Expand / Collapse search
Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley lands new job

Haley is expected to start at Edelman next month, a global communications firm

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has found a new job in the private sector.

Haley, who previously served as ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, is headed to global communications firm Edelman.

"Politics has become a critical consideration for clients in brand marketing, employee engagement and reputation management," CEO Richard Edelman wrote in an announcement of the company's new hire.

NIKKI HALEY HAS BLUNT MESSAGE FOR TRUMP, GOP AS KAMALA HARRIS GAINS MOMENTUM: 'QUIT WHINING'

Haley speaks at RNC

Former Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

"In her time as Governor, Haley had great success in attracting foreign companies to South Carolina and as Ambassador to the UN, helped lead important work on global issues," he continued.

Edelman is hoping Haley's long career in politics will allow her to offer perspective and guidance regarding the intersection of politics and business.

Haley dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race earlier this year after a series of state primaries broke in favor of Trump and rendered her path to the White House nearly impossible.

NIKKI HALEY KNEW BIDEN WOULDN'T 'MAKE IT TO THE ELECTION' AND BE REPLACED WITH KAMALA HARRIS

Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announces the suspension of her presidential campaign at her headquarters in Daniel Island, South Carolina. Haley's announcement came after losing all GOP primaries except Vermont during 2024's Super Tuesday contests.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She has since endorsed Trump after he received the Republican nominee in July.

Haley told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier last month on "Special Report" Republicans and Trump should focus on policy and messaging instead of crowd sizes at rallies, Vice President Kamala Harris' race, or attacks on her intellect.

"You can't win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart," she said. "It's not about her. It's about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote."

Then-Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley waves at the crowd as she is introduced at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas.  (Emil Lippe/Getty Images)

"In a time of growing complexities in business, policy, and politics — brands need to anticipate what’s coming next," Haley said of her new position at Edelman in the company announcement. "Whether managing a crisis or celebrating a success, industry leaders must be ready to communicate clearly and share their vision forward. I’m excited to join the team at Edelman to help their clients navigate the challenges ahead."

She is expected to begin working next month.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

