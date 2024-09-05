Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley lands new job

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has found a new job in the private sector.

Haley, who previously served as ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, is headed to global communications firm Edelman.

"Politics has become a critical consideration for clients in brand marketing, employee engagement and reputation management," CEO Richard Edelman wrote in an announcement of the company's new hire.

"In her time as Governor, Haley had great success in attracting foreign companies to South Carolina and as Ambassador to the UN, helped lead important work on global issues," he continued.

Edelman is hoping Haley's long career in politics will allow her to offer perspective and guidance regarding the intersection of politics and business.

Haley dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race earlier this year after a series of state primaries broke in favor of Trump and rendered her path to the White House nearly impossible.

She has since endorsed Trump after he received the Republican nominee in July.

Haley told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier last month on "Special Report" Republicans and Trump should focus on policy and messaging instead of crowd sizes at rallies, Vice President Kamala Harris' race, or attacks on her intellect.

"You can't win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart," she said. "It's not about her. It's about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote."

"In a time of growing complexities in business, policy, and politics — brands need to anticipate what’s coming next," Haley said of her new position at Edelman in the company announcement. "Whether managing a crisis or celebrating a success, industry leaders must be ready to communicate clearly and share their vision forward. I’m excited to join the team at Edelman to help their clients navigate the challenges ahead."

She is expected to begin working next month.

