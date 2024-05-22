Fox News Politics: Hunter in the Crosshairs

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Another Trial?

House Republicans have obtained information they say proves "indisputably" that Hunter Biden lied under oath multiple times during his congressional deposition earlier this year.

The House Ways & Means Committee on Wednesday held a mark-up session to discuss documents protected under IRS code 6103 — a portion of the tax code that keeps certain information confidential. Discussing that material without it being properly released by the House Ways & Means Committee is considered a felony.

House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said the documents the committee obtained reveal that Hunter Biden lied at least three times during his deposition.

Smith noted that "lying during sworn testimony is a felony offense that the Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous individuals for in recent years, and the American people expect the same accountability for the son of the President of the United States."

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell denied that any of the three instances were actually falsehoods.

Hunter Biden faces trial on June 3 in Delaware on firearm-related charges. His trial in California on tax-related charges has been postponed to September.

White House

'HAPPY TO FIGHT YOU': Oklahoma has message for Biden admin after lawsuit threat …Read more

'ACTIVELY INTERFERED': Emails show Obama admin blocked FBI from arresting suspects accused of helping Iran's nuclear program …Read more

DOJ VS. PRO-LIFERS: Feds target activists, alleging interference with abortion clinic access …Read more

'SIGNIFICANT FELONY': DOJ urged to 'take immediate action' to prosecute Michael Cohen over string of alleged lies, theft …Read more

FULL DISCLOSURE: Bipartisan duo pushes to broaden presidents' financial disclosures …Read more

Capitol Hill

'CONSPIRACY': Sen Rand Paul demands probe into destroyed COVID-19 lab leak emails …Read more

RNC EVACUATED: Capitol Police respond due to suspicious package containing vials of blood …Read more

'SHAMEFUL': House Dem blasts Ireland, Spain and Norway for recognizing a Palestinian state as 'gift to Hamas' …Read more

EXODUS: 4 senior aides in Mike Johnson's office announce departure plans …Read more

'BLOOD ON DEMOCRATS' HANDS': GOP tears apart Schumer-backed 'sham' border bill: 'Worse than doing nothing' …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'ALL SMILES': Nathan Wade spotted 'all smiles' at Fani Willis' victory party …Read more

BACKING THE BLUE: Blue state Dems look to buck party's crime policies, get major backing from police groups in swing races …Read more

RUNNING RIGHT: Trump GOP clout remains supreme while progressives lost several Democratic primaries …Read more

CLOSING THE GAP: Biden's lead in New York drops to single digits after Trump vows to win state …Read more

Across America

'DISCRIMINATION': Missouri AG torches Kansas City's 'retaliation' against Chiefs kicker for expressing Christian beliefs …Read more

'HEADS SHOULD ROLL': Lawmakers fume after officials from foreign adversary tour secure parts of top airport …Read more

