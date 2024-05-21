Nathan Wade spotted at Fani Willis' victory party 'all smiles': report

Former special prosecutor Nathan Wade was spotted attending the campaign party for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after her primary victory in Georgia Tuesday night.

Willis quickly defeated her Democratic challenger Christian Wise Smith by over 30,000 votes Tuesday night. Willis was seen mingling with the crowd in a glittery blue dress after her win at an event in Buckhead, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

"Well consider me shook. At DA Willis’ campaign party in Buckhead and Nathan Wade just walked in. All smiles," AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman posted on X with a photo of Wade at the event.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Reginald Jackson, bishop of the 6th District AME Church, and members of the DA's office were also reportedly in attendance.

Willis took the podium later in the evening and told supporters that no one is above or "beneath" the law, in an apparent nod to her prosecution in the Trump trial.

"It's a message that is p---ing folks off, but there is no one above the law in this country nor is there anyone beneath it," Willis said.

Wade and Willis were accused of having an "improper" affair by lawyers for former President Trump and several co-defendants in the sweeping 2020 election interference case. They accused the pair of being romantically involved prior to Willis hiring Wade in 2021 and that Willis benefited financially through the relationship when the two would take vacations. Both have denied the accusations.

Wade resigned from the DA's office in March after Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could not remain in charge of the case as long as Wade was still on the team.

Trump and the co-defendants have appealed that ruling to the Georgia appeals court seeking to have Willis disqualified.

Wade, in a recent media appearance since the scandal, told ABC News that his "workplace romance" with Willis was "American as apple pie."

"I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution," Wade told the outlet. "This is a very important case."

Fox News Digital reached out to Willis and Wade for comment.

Fox News Digital's Hannah Panreck contributed to this report.