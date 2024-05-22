Expand / Collapse search
Biden's lead in New York drops to single digits as Trump vows to win state

Former President Trump has been stuck in Manhattan for a month thanks to his criminal trial

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
President Biden's lead over former President Trump in New York has dropped to single digits, according to a Wednesday poll from Sienna College.

Biden maintains a lead over Trump with 47% of the vote, compared to the former president's 38%. This is a slight narrowing of the gap since last month, when Biden led Trump 47%-37%.

New York voters remain deeply polarized over the two candidates, however, with 32% of voters saying a Biden victory will "irreparably harm America," and 41% saying the same about a Trump victory.

Just 18% of voters, including between 16%-19% of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, say they are confident that America will survive and thrive regardless of the outcome, the poll also found.

BIDEN MOCKED FOR APPARENT SMALL SHOWING OF SUPPORTERS IN DEM CITY: ‘NOBODY CARED’

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Former President Trump says his campaign is going to win New York and that he will be vindicated in the Manhattan criminal case against him. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sienna conducted the poll from May 13-15, surveying 1,191 registered New York voters. The survey advertises a margin of error of 3.9%.

The poll comes as Trump has spent roughly a month on trial in Manhattan delivering near-daily statements to the press outside the courtroom. Trump has vowed to win the Empire State, as well as his case.

POLLS INDICATE DEADLOCKED RACE WITH SIX MONTHS UNTIL ELECTION DAY

"The criminal justice system is on trial in New York,'" Trump said Monday morning. "I love this state. I love the people of the state. I'm running hard in New York."

"I think we're going to win New York," he added.

President Biden

President Biden's lead in New York has shrunk to single digits, according to a new poll. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A poll from the New York Times earlier this month saw Trump holding leads over Biden in five of six key battleground states.

2024 REMATCH: TRUMP AIMS TO EXPAND THE MAP IN HIS BATTLE WITH BIDEN

Trump leads Biden among registered voters 49%-42% in Arizona, 49%-39% in Georgia, 49%-42% in Michigan, 50%-38% in Nevada, and edges the president 47%-44% in Pennsylvania, with Biden narrowly on top in Wisconsin 47%-45%, according to the poll.

The surveys' findings were similar when third-party and independent candidates were added to the mix, including Democrat-turned-independent White House contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Joe Biden, RFK Jr., and Donald Trump

Former President Trump, inset right, and President Biden, inset left, are each looking to define Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as more similar to their opponent ahead of the November election. (Getty Images)

The longtime environmental activist and scion of the nation's most storied political dynasty was grabbing around 10% support across the six states. The polls suggested Kennedy was drawing roughly equally from both Biden and Trump.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

