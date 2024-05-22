Biden's lead in New York drops to single digits as Trump vows to win state

President Biden's lead over former President Trump in New York has dropped to single digits, according to a Wednesday poll from Sienna College.

Biden maintains a lead over Trump with 47% of the vote, compared to the former president's 38%. This is a slight narrowing of the gap since last month, when Biden led Trump 47%-37%.

New York voters remain deeply polarized over the two candidates, however, with 32% of voters saying a Biden victory will "irreparably harm America," and 41% saying the same about a Trump victory.

Just 18% of voters, including between 16%-19% of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, say they are confident that America will survive and thrive regardless of the outcome, the poll also found.

Sienna conducted the poll from May 13-15, surveying 1,191 registered New York voters. The survey advertises a margin of error of 3.9%.

The poll comes as Trump has spent roughly a month on trial in Manhattan delivering near-daily statements to the press outside the courtroom. Trump has vowed to win the Empire State, as well as his case.

"The criminal justice system is on trial in New York,'" Trump said Monday morning. "I love this state. I love the people of the state. I'm running hard in New York."

"I think we're going to win New York ," he added.

A poll from the New York Times earlier this month saw Trump holding leads over Biden in five of six key battleground states.

Trump leads Biden among registered voters 49%-42% in Arizona, 49%-39% in Georgia, 49%-42% in Michigan, 50%-38% in Nevada, and edges the president 47%-44% in Pennsylvania, with Biden narrowly on top in Wisconsin 47%-45%, according to the poll.

The surveys' findings were similar when third-party and independent candidates were added to the mix, including Democrat-turned-independent White House contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The longtime environmental activist and scion of the nation's most storied political dynasty was grabbing around 10% support across the six states. The polls suggested Kennedy was drawing roughly equally from both Biden and Trump.