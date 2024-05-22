Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC

RNC evacuated due to suspicious package containing vials of blood

Capitol Police clear 'suspicious package' from the Republican National Committee headquarters

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
RNC headquarters in Washington, DC on lockdown Video

RNC headquarters in Washington, DC on lockdown

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reports the latest as multiple hazmat trucks arrive at the scene. 

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package, police confirmed. 

U.S. Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News "the suspicious package has been cleared." 

With the security posture now loosening, police have since opened up the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street of the RNC and the Capitol Hill club. 

'RED-HOT MOMENTUM': GOP COMMITTEE UNLEASHES EFFORT TO WIN BACK WHITE HOUSE WITH 'GAME-CHANGING' TOOL

Hazmats at RNC

A hazmat team responded to the RNC headquarters. (Fox News)

"At approximately 7:45 a.m., the USCP responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package," police said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The package was just cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division. It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated."

A heavy police presence was spotted earlier outside the RNC and hazmat teams were at the scene.

Police at RNC

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package at the RNC. (Fox News)

Officers were seen wearing uniforms identifying them as bomb techs and with K-9 units.

Fire Dept at RNC

DC Fire also responded to the RNC headquarters. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Package cleared from RNC

Police confirmed a suspicious package was cleared from the RNC. (Fox News)

DC Fire and EMS also confirmed to Fox News they had units on the scene to assist law enforcement while they conducted an investigation. 

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Brett Baier contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics