RNC evacuated due to suspicious package containing vials of blood

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package, police confirmed.



U.S. Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News "the suspicious package has been cleared."

With the security posture now loosening, police have since opened up the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street of the RNC and the Capitol Hill club.

"At approximately 7:45 a.m., the USCP responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package," police said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The package was just cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division. It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated."

A heavy police presence was spotted earlier outside the RNC and hazmat teams were at the scene.

Officers were seen wearing uniforms identifying them as bomb techs and with K-9 units.

DC Fire and EMS also confirmed to Fox News they had units on the scene to assist law enforcement while they conducted an investigation.

