Fox News Politics: Grassley Rips Wray

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Biden breaks Obama record for filling Federal Registers…

-Elon Musk and Ron Paul agree on cutting foreign aid…

-Laura Trump resigns from RNC as rumors of a Senate run swirl…

‘MOVE ON’

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley doubled down that he believes Christopher Wray has failed his "fundamental duties" as FBI director in a blistering letter expressing he has "no confidence" in Wray’s continued leadership over the agency.

"For the good of the country, it’s time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives. I’ve spent my career fighting for transparency, and I’ve always called out those in government who have fought against it," Grassley wrote in a letter to Wray on Monday morning, referring also to the FBI’s deputy director Paul Abbate. "For the public record, I must do so once again now."

Grassley went on to say he "must express my vote of no confidence in your continued leadership of the FBI. President-elect Trump has already announced his intention to nominate a candidate to replace you, and the Senate will carefully consider that choice. For my part, I’ve also seen enough, and hope your respective successors will learn from these failures," Grassley, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, continued…Read more

White House

'GOVT KNOWS BEST': Biden breaks Obama record for filling Federal Register with most regulations …Read more

'LEADING BY EXAMPLE': White House responds to intraparty criticism about Biden's final days …Read more

THWARTING THE ENEMY: Pentagon announces new counter-drone strategy as unmanned attacks on US interests skyrocket …Read more

CEDING THE FLOOR: Progressive Dems rage at Biden for giving Trump the spotlight during final weeks in office …Read more

'HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY': Biden updates the nation following fall of Syrian Assad regime …Read more

Trump Transition

'SERIOUS AND GROWING THREAT': Pro-life groups sound off after Trump says he will not restrict abortion pills: 'Serious and growing threat' …Read more

PRESSURE CAMPAIGN: Elon Musk joins Trump allies in House GOP pressure campaign over social media bill …Read more

'ASSAULT ON THE RULE OF LAW': Cheney responds to Trump suggesting jail time for J6 committee members …Read more

'INTEGRITY CANNOT BE FOLDED': Hundreds of vets back Tulsi Gabbard for DNI …Read more

Capitol Hill

ROAD TO FBI: John Cornyn 'inclined' to back Trump FBI pick Kash Patel after Senate meeting …Read more

'BIASED,' 'WRONG': Top Dem objects to defense bill banning funds for transgender medical care for minors …Read more

BIG APPLE SHOWDOWN: House Dem's torrent of attacks against own party fuels primary showdown buzz …Read more

'NOT WRONG': Elon Musk agrees with Ron Paul's call to 'ELIMINATE foreign aid' …Read more

Trail Dust

SENATOR TRUMP?: Lara Trump announces she is stepping down as RNC co-chair amidst talk she may be up for Florida Senate seat …Read more

EARLY START: Dem senators-elect start weeks in advance by filling vacancies in CA, NJ …Read more

Across America

'SANITY IS RETURNING': 'Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day' leaves folks looking forward to Trump …Read more

BAD FOR BUSINESS: Execs scramble for security after UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: experts …Read more

'DIPLOMATIC': Trump's tariff threats are tools in Trump's 'war chest' to advance U.S. interests …Read more

END OF AN ERA: Hunter Biden: A look at how the saga spanning over six years unfolded …Read more

WINNING SCENT: Trump releases new fragrances in ad featuring first lady : 'They represent us WINNING' …Read more

HISTORIC OFFENSIVE: Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the terror leader at the center of Assad’s fall? …Read more

WHY TRUMP WON: Donald Trump says this is the reason he won last month's presidential election …Read more

RESISTING THE LAW: Blue state attorney general advises state officials on how to resist ‘draconian’ Trump deportations …Read more