Government's 'Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day' post sparks backlash: 'Glad this type of bulls--- will end'

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a "Happy Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day!" post on Sunday, earning backlash, with people expressing eager anticipation for the change in presidential administrations next month.

"Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!" HHS declared in the tweet.

Stephen Miller, who previously served in President-elect Donald Trump's first administration and will serve in the upcoming administration as well, responded to the HHS post by noting, "Sanity is returning to HHS in 43 days."

Referring to the HHS post, Fox News Contributor Caitlyn Jenner replied to Miller, "Please! This is just absurd."

Elon Musk responded to Jenner, noting, "At this point, I’m just confused. I have no idea what they even mean."

"DITTO," Jenner replied.

GOP lawmakers indicated that they look forward to Trump taking office on Jan. 20.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who will become a senator next month, tweeted, "Glad this type of bulls--- will end on Jan 20! Can’t come soon enough."

"This entire Administration is nothing but activists … not public servants. January 20 can't get here soon enough," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., noted.

"Liberals are concerned @RobertKennedyJr might make this agency weird?" former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., posted.