Government's 'Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day' post sparks backlash: 'Glad this type of bulls--- will end'

'I have no idea what they even mean,' Elon Musk noted

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a "Happy Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day!" post on Sunday, earning backlash, with people expressing eager anticipation for the change in presidential administrations next month.

"Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!" HHS declared in the tweet.

Stephen Miller, who previously served in President-elect Donald Trump's first administration and will serve in the upcoming administration as well, responded to the HHS post by noting, "Sanity is returning to HHS in 43 days." 

BIDEN LEGACY INCLUDES RELENTLESS PUSH FOR TRANSGENDER AGENDA

Left: President Joe Biden; Right: President-elect Donald Trump

Left: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the latest developments in Syria from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Dec. 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C.; Right:  President-Elect Donald Trump reacts during his meeting with Prince William, Prince of Wales at the Embassy of the United Kingdom's Residence on Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Left: Pete Marovich/Getty Images; Right: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Referring to the HHS post, Fox News Contributor Caitlyn Jenner replied to Miller, "Please! This is just absurd." 

Elon Musk responded to Jenner, noting, "At this point, I’m just confused. I have no idea what they even mean."

"DITTO," Jenner replied.

WHITE HOUSE CONDEMNS TRANS ACTIVIST FOR GOING TOPLESS AT PRIDE MONTH EVENT: 'INAPPROPRIATE AND DISRESPECTFUL'

Caitlyn Jenner with Donald Trump

Caitlyn Jenner (L) shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, N.Y. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

GOP lawmakers indicated that they look forward to Trump taking office on Jan. 20.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who will become a senator next month, tweeted, "Glad this type of bulls--- will end on Jan 20! Can’t come soon enough."

3 MONTHS AND 28 DAYS: LGBTQ EVENTS CLOG CALENDAR AS WHITE HOUSE FACES BACKLASH OVER EASTER ANNOUNCEMENT 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at the Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"This entire Administration is nothing but activists … not public servants. January 20 can't get here soon enough," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., noted.

"Liberals are concerned @RobertKennedyJr might make this agency weird?" former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., posted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

