Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Syria

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader at the center of Assad’s fall a 'specially designated global terrorist'

Abu Mohammed al-Golani has been a specially designated global terrorist since 2013

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Syria's future 'unclear' after rebels overthrow Assad regime: 'Who knows what's next?' Video

Syria's future 'unclear' after rebels overthrow Assad regime: 'Who knows what's next?'

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland on rebels overthrowing the Assad regime in Syria and the role the U.S. should play in the conflict.

Islamist leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who led a lightning offensive through Syria, has a long history of extremism despite a recent appeal to moderate policies.

"Golani is a specially designated global terrorist," Bill Roggio, managing editor of Long War Journal, told Fox News Digital. "He was a member of al Qaeda… the U.S. keeps him on the list for a reason."

Roggio’s comments come after Islamist rebels led by Golani’s organization, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led an offensive throughout Syria that resulted in the capture of the country’s capital, Demascus, and the overthrow of the regime of Bashar Assad, who fled the country Saturday as rebels closed in on the city.

SYRIAN DICTATOR BASHAR ASSAD FLEES INTO EXILE AS ISLAMIST REBELS CONQUER COUNTRY

Abu Mohammed al-Golani

Abu Mohammed al-Golani inspects the damage after an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province at the border with Turkey, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)

Golani was first drawn to jihadi thinking following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., according to a report from the Guardian.

He left Syria and joined al Qaeda in Iraq, only to return to his home country in 2011 during a revolt against Assad’s regime, eventually joining the side of al Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2013.

Golani would cut ties with al Qaeda in 2016 and lead a merger between HTS and other Islamist groups in northwest Syria in 2017, bringing him control of territory that had fallen out of government hands during the country’s long civil war.

The U.S. Department of State designated Geolani as a specially designated global terrorist in May 2013, citing his leadership in multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria that often targeted civilians.

Fighters enter Aleppo

Fighters enter the Rashidin district on the outskirts of Aleppo on Nov. 29, 2024.  (Bakr Alkasem/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMIST REBELS IN SYRIA CATCH ASSAD, PUTIN, IRAN REGIMES OFF GUARD GIVING US NEW MIDEAST HEADACHE

But the terrorist leader has attempted to strike a more moderate tone in recent years, a trend that continued as rebels began their sweeping offensive across Syria.

"No one has the right to erase another group. These sects have coexisted in this region for hundreds of years, and no one has the right to eliminate them," Golani said in regard to Syria’s religious minority groups in an interview with CNN Friday.

But Roggio said there is little evidence that moderate tone would continue as rebels take charge of Syria, arguing Geloni plays a good political game.

"He plays the moderate game very well, but he’s a global jihadist. He’s an expert at manipulating," Roggio said.

Rebels in military vehicles

Rebels in northwest Syria seized military vehicles belonging to the regime along the route toward Kweris Airport in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Dec. 2, 2024. (Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via APRami Alsayed/NurPhoto via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Roggio acknowledged there is legitimate justification for Syrians to cheer for the fall of Assad, the worry now turns to what comes next for the long-suffering population.

"It’s understandable that many Syrians are ecstatic over the fall of Assad’s regime, he was a monster," Roggio said. "But I think they’re going to find that what replaces him isn’t going to be much better."

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics