John Cornyn 'inclined' to back Trump FBI pick Kash Patel after Senate meeting

Kash Patel and other Trump picks making the rounds at the Senate ahead of president-elect's inauguration

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Devin Nunes believes Kash Patel will 'clean up' the FBI Video

Devin Nunes believes Kash Patel will 'clean up' the FBI

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes and 'Sunday Night in America' host Trey Gowdy react to President-elect Donald Trump choosing Kash Patel to lead the FBI on 'Hannity.' 

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters he had a good meeting with President-elect Trump's FBI pick, Kash Patel, on Monday and said he was "certainly inclined to support him, barring some unforeseen circumstances."

"We still don't know what Director Wray's plans are, but, eventually, I assume that Mr. Patel will be confirmed as the next FBI director," he said following the morning meeting. 

According to Cornyn, he and Patel spoke about "the importance of restoring the reputation of the FBI as a nonpartisan, law enforcement investigative agency."

DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS APPOINT INCOMING CALIFORNIA, NEW JERSEY SENATORS 3 WEEKS EARLY

John Cornyn, Kash Patel

Sen. John Cornyn and Kash Patel met on Monday in the Hart office building. (Reuters)

He noted that confidence in the FBI was eroded after former Director James Comey's handling of the investigation into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. 

"That was fundamentally a wrong thing for the FBI director to do that, to [announce] prosecutorial decisions that should have been made by the attorney general," Cornyn said of Comey, who claimed "that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case" against Clinton over her misuse of her email system. 

LARA TRUMP ANNOUNCES SHE IS STEPPING DOWN AS RNC CO-CHAIR AMIDST TALK SHE MAY BE UP FOR FLORIDA SENATE SEAT

Kash Patel Donald Trump

Kash Patel and President-elect Trump (Getty Images)

"But of course, that continued when James Comey was fired and then went on to [a] retribution tour to get a special counsel appointed against President Trump."

CONSERVATIVE GROUP COMPILES LIST OF 'WOKE' SENIOR OFFICERS THEY WANT PETE HEGSETH TO FIRE

James Comey testifies in suit during Senate hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey (Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The senator said, "No one should have to go through what President Trump was [put] through by a partisan Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI."

"And my goal would be to restore the nonpartisan functioning of the chief law enforcement agency in the country, the FBI and the Department of Justice. To me, that is the goal. Mr. Patel said he shares that goal," Cornyn claimed. 

Sen. John Cornyn

Cornyn said he is inclined to support Patel. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Patel has been at the Capitol to meet with various senators and shore up support before Trump is inaugurated and officially makes his nominations. Other high-profile choices by Trump for additional roles have similarly been meeting with lawmakers with the same intentions. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

