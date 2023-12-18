Fox News Politics: Fender Bender

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

-U.S. Capitol Police investigate Senate sex tape

-Ashley Biden issued a tax lien for unpaid taxes in 2015

-Nikki Haley media blitzes Iowa and New Hampshire

Fender Bender

The driver of a car that smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden’s motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, has been charged with DUI, police said Monday morning.

The crash happened Sunday evening when the sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle being used to close off intersections as Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV.

After the crash, a visibly stunned Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where First Lady Jill Biden was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home without further incident. Neither the president nor the first lady were harmed.

White House

BIDEN TAXES: Ashley Biden issued a tax lien for unpaid taxes, court docs show …Read more

Capitol Hill

SENATE SEX TAPE: US Capitol Police 'taking it seriously,' source says …Read more

GET 'TOUGHER': Hispanic House Democrat calls for Biden to crack down on border crisis …Read more

NO DEAL: Border security provisions unlikely to advance in the Senate this week …Read more

AI ARMS RACE: Top Republican warns US rivals are advancing in AI, quantum computing …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

NEW GENERATION: Haley spotlights need for 'new conservative president' in ad blitz in Iowa and New Hampshire …Read more

'STRONG LEADERSHIP': Trump lands endorsement from GOP Rep. Andy Barr …Read more

Across America

'EXTREMELY DISTURBING': CCP-tied group quietly dropping millions of dollars into US-based climate initiatives …Read more

HONORING 'AMERICAN HERO': Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lying in repose at Supreme Court …Read more

SUSPENDED: Florida GOP takes action against chairman, demands resignation amid rape allegation …Read more

'FIND REAL SOLUTIONS': Newsom's mayoral 10-year pledge to end homelessness in San Fran turns 20 …Read more