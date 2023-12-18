Suspect charged with DUI after Biden motorcade crash

The driver of a car that smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden’s motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, has been charged with DUI, police said Monday morning.

The crash happened Sunday evening when the sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle being used to close off intersections as Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV.

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Local Wilmington police were investigating the crash, which means the driver was not considered a serious threat to the president. Police said Monday that they have ruled the crash an accident.

BIDEN'S DAUGHTER OWES THOUSANDS IN INCOME TAXES, LIEN DOCUMENTS SHOW

Wilmington police said the 46-year-old driver has been charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and inattentive driving. No further details about the driver were immediately provided.

BIDENS PRIVATELY UPSET BY POOR POLL NUMBERS, PRESIDENT DELIVERED ‘STERN’ MESSAGE TO TOP AIDES: REPORT

After the crash, a visibly stunned Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home without further incident. Neither the president nor the first lady were harmed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just finished a meal with members of his re-election team at the time of the incident, according to the White House pool report.

Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski, Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.