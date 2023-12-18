Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Hispanic House Democrat joins Republicans in calling for ‘tougher measures at the border’

'The crisis at our border is seriously affecting legitimate trade,' says Rep. Henry Cuellar

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Border security is national security: Chris Clem Video

Border security is national security: Chris Clem

Retired Yuma Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem discusses Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sending the National Guard to the border and warnings of a terror threat on 'Fox Report.'

A House Democrat in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) is breaking from the group to call for "tougher" border security measures after the ongoing migrant crisis forced U.S. officials to suspend railway operations between Texas and Mexico in two cities.

The statement by Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose district is anchored in Laredo, stands in stark contrast with the CHC’s position on the current border negotiations between Republicans and the White House. 

Cuellar said rail operations were being stopped in Eagle Pass and El Paso on Monday morning so Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) could "redirect personnel to process migrants."

"The crisis at our border is seriously affecting legitimate trade," Cuellar wrote the evening prior. "This year alone, vehicle and rail operations have been suspended at multiple ports of entry due to an overwhelming number of migrants, worsening delays for truck drivers transporting goods and costing our economy millions."

THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS WAIT A FEW HOURS FROM EAGLE PASS, TEXAS TO CATCH TRAINS HEADED FOR SOUTHERN BORDER

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar called for "tougher" border measures on Sunday night/ (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

He finished, "Our border communities desperately need more federal resources, and we need tougher measures at the border. We must secure the border now."

CBP accused smugglers of using freight trains to bring people into the U.S. illegally in a statement on Sunday night announcing the planned closures for Monday at 8 a.m. local time.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS HIT DAILY RECORD AT SOUTHERN BORDER, AS WASHINGTON STRUGGLES TO AGREE ON SOLUTIONS 

"CBP is continuing to surge all available resources to safely process migrants in response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals," the statement said.

migrants in texas

Migrants are processed in Eagle Pass, Texas, amid a continuing surge in asylum-seekers on Dec. 12, 2023. (Fox News)

"After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities."

It comes amid intense negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in both the White House and Senate over President Biden’s $110 billion supplemental aid package for Israel, Ukraine and other causes. 

5,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS RELEASED EVERY DAY INTO US, ADMIN OFFICIALS PRIVATELY TELL LAWMAKERS

Republicans have made clear they would not consider Biden’s request unless it was tied to stricter border security and asylum measures.

President Joe Biden

President Biden is in talks with Republicans on border policy. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which is all-Democrat, released a statement last week urging Biden to show restraint in what he is willing to commit to in managing the border crisis.

"We are deeply concerned that the President would consider advancing Trump-era immigration policies that Democrats fought so hard against – and that he himself campaigned against – in exchange for aid to our allies that Republicans already support," they said. "Caving to demands for these permanent damaging policy changes as a ‘price to be paid’ for an unrelated one-time spending package would send a dangerous precedent."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

