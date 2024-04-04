Fox News Politics: Day of double denials

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

- Jill Biden reportedly urging husband to end the war in Gaza

- Vulnerable Senate Dems at further risk from Mayoraks impeachment

- Democratic Governor to decide on making coercive abortion a felony

Two denials for Trump's legal team

Former President Donald Trump has suffered two defeats in his court cases as judges in Georgia and Florida struck down motions from his legal team.

In Georgia, former President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss his 2020 election interference indictment on the grounds of First Amendment protection was rejected on Thursday.

"After considering the extensive briefing, the argument of counsel, and the indictment, the Court finds these vital constitutional protections do not reach the actions and statements alleged by the State. Nor do the statutes themselves facially violate the First Amendment," Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Thursday.

"They argue this prosecution violates the First Amendment’s protections of political speech and activity, freedom of association, and the right to petition Congress as-applied to their alleged conduct, and further contend that the indicted charges are overbroad," he said.

In Florida, the federal judge presiding over former President Trump’s classified records case on Thursday denied his motion to dismiss the charges based on the Presidential Records Act.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, last month, also dismissed Trump's motion to dismiss charges of retaining classified documents on the grounds of "unconstitutional vagueness."

White House

'STOP IT NOW': First Lady reportedly telling Biden to end war in Gaza immediately …Read more

RUNNING LOW: Biden admin plan to refill SPR faces major setback …Read more

'MASSIVE ADVANTAGE': Biden voter drive order targets welfare recipients, gets legal challenge …Read more

SMOKED OUT: Biden set to finalize menthol cigarette ban over opposition …Read more

ELECTRIC SLIDE: Biden targets vital power grid technology in latest climate action …Read more

MEDIA BLACKOUT?: Biden parole program not facing same scrutiny as DeSantis flights …Read more

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Biden administration rule makes firing federal workers harder as Trump promises 'deep state' revamp …Read more

Capitol Hill

BORDER BIND: Vulnerable Senate Dems to face heat over Mayorkas impeachment trial as border becomes top election issue …Read more

COVID ORIGINS: EcoHealth Alliance president to testify publicly before Congress next month …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

FIRING THE 'SQUAD': Pro-Israel PAC takes aim at two progressive House Dems with primary challenges …Read more

SHOT DOWN: Nebraska legislature rejects Trump-approved 'winner-take-all' electoral system bill …Read more

NECK AND NECK: California Democrat tied with challenger in wild congressional primary …Read more

Across America

'LAVISH GIFTS': 'World's sexiest albino' accused of launching bogus BLM charity has his day in court …Read more

HARSHER PUNISHMENT: Dem governor to decide on bill making coercive abortion a felony …Read more

THROWING DOWN THE HAMMER: Liberal groups sue to block new Alabama voting law banning ballot harvesting …Read more

BRACING FOR BATTLE: Nevada senator makes multimillion-dollar ad reservation as re-election hopes dwindle …Read more

INFECTED AMERICA: Tuberculosis breaks out at Chicago migrant shelters following measles cases …Read more

OFF THE CHARTS: Amid migrant surge, liberal PM warns his country must get immigration 'under control' …Read more

PURSESTRINGS: Kansas Republicans use 'power of the purse' to tie up immigration, DEI provisions …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.